Cam Newton wants another shot.

The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced in a spirted social media post that he’ll be throwing for pro scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, hoping to rejoin the league. Newton, a free agent, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2011 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later that year by the Carolina Panthers.

