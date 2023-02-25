Forfeits forced on Desert in semifinal contests

Desert High School was experiencing one of the best postseasons in recent years.
The Scorpions had two teams reach the semifinals of the playoffs: the boys basketball team and the girls soccer team.
The season came to an abrupt end for both teams, as both were forced to forfeit by the CIF-Central Section due to travel restrictions in place because of the storms in California.
“It’s pretty frustrating when you work so hard,” Desert girls soccer coach Marco Chavarria said. “It’s unsettling.
“Even at this point, we have not forfeited.”
Chavarria said the forfeit was forced on them.
The Desert boys basketball team, the No. 1 seed in Division V, was scheduled to host Madera South, which is north of Fresno, in the semifinals on Wednesday. In the CIF-Central Section playoffs the higher seed hosts every game.
The Desert girls soccer team, the No. 4 seed, was originally scheduled to play at No. 1 seed McLane of Fresno in the Division VI semifinals on Tuesday.
“I have been in constant communication with the CIF office since Wednesday,” said Kevin Cordes, superintendent of the Muroc Joint Unified School District. “What I have determined is CIF, either they failed to be creative or they are unwilling to find a solution. Right now, it’s geographically based.
“We know we’re not the only school to be impacted by this weather storm. Either schools have to accept CIF’s lazy way of handling this or the only other recourse is unsafe traveling practices, so they don’t get left behind in the playoffs.”
Cordes said the CIF kept telling him there was a rigid schedule that must be kept to so the state playoffs could be seeded on Sunday.
“They can’t find a way to be flexible,” Cordes said. “They are going to do the state playoff draw on Sunday, regardless of the fact the officials canceled on our game yesterday.
“The CIF claims there’s no way they can make an adjustment. They admitted to me, begrudgingly, it does come down to geography. They are granting the win so they can march on with the state playoff draw.”
Desert High received a letter from CIF-Central Section commissioner Ryan Tos on Thursday, informing them of their decision, a sentiment that was echoed by their office on Friday.
“Due to the weather, the Section office was informed by school administration Thursday morning that Desert could not travel and did not expect to (be) able to travel the next few days,” said Kelly Jones, coordinator of events and operations for the CIF-Central Section. “Unfortunately, due to time constraints with CIF regional schedules, the girls soccer and boys basketball games could not be postponed to a later date. It is disappointing for everyone involved, especially the Desert High student athletes, who are understandably upset.”
Desert High principal Ed Campbell Sr. said McLane officials asked over last weekend if the girls soccer game could be moved to Wednesday, because the McLane boys soccer team was also scheduled to host a semifinals game on Tuesday.
“I said that was fine. They didn’t want to do a doubleheader,” Campbell said. “We go ahead and try to do what’s best for everybody. That’s kind of how the domino effect started with the girls.”
Campbell said it snowed on Wednesday morning and they had a good idea the girls would not be able to travel, in fact the roads closed Wednesday night, which would have affected their return trip from Fresno.
“The CHP told us, we really shouldn’t have any of our teams travel on those roads because of the weather,” Campbell said. “We worked with CHP. We worked with the schools.”
Campbell said the plan on Wednesday was then for the girls soccer team to travel Thursday morning and play Thursday afternoon and the boys basketball team to play Thursday at 3 p.m.
“Wednesday we thought everything was fine,” Campbell said. “Thursday came and the 5 and the 58 were closed.
“We got a call from the referee assigner up north and the referees would not make the trip and wouldn’t even try.”
Campbell said the road opened later on Thursday.
“Clearly if they had waited it out, they could have made it,” Campbell said. “We feel they could have made it. They canceled. There was no attempt to assign other referees.”
The Madera South boys basketball team advanced to the championship game on a forfeit and is scheduled to face McFarland today at noon at Selland Arena in Fresno.
The Scorpions advanced to the semifinals with a 40-37 win over Coalinga on Feb. 17 in the quarterfinals.
Desert (18-7) finished third in the High Desert League this season.
“It hurts our players, that’s the main thing,” Desert boys basketball coach Phil Pleasant said. “We had seniors. They were putting in a lot of work. We finally got a No. 1 seed. We were not able to finish the season.
“I thought we had a good chance of winning the whole thing.”
Pleasant said he found out about the forfeit by looking at MaxPreps on Friday morning.
“I saw the score was 0-1,” he said.
“Truthfully, these kids, they started to gel and put it all together,” Pleasant said. “I really believe we could win this game and possibly the championship. We’re the No. 1 seed and not getting the opportunity to defend yourself hurt even more.
“I didn’t understand why the game couldn’t be played. I didn’t understand the problem why it came down to a forfeit. I feel bad for our players, mainly the six seniors.”
The McLane girls soccer team advanced to the championship game, where it is scheduled to host No. 3 seed Rosamond today at 5 p.m.
Chavarria said he is concerned Rosamond may face a similar situation.
“Rosamond made it to the finals, they’re in the same situation as us,” Chavarria said. “If they can’t play before Sunday, McLane will automatically win the championship.
“Rosamond, they have a good team as well. I’m afraid it will happen to them what happened to us.”
Desert advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over West Bakersfield in the quarterfinals and a 4-0 win over Delano in the first round.
Desert (9-5-1) finished fourth in the High Desert League.
The Scorpions enjoyed their best season in the eight years Chavarria has been the coach.
He said the ruling hit the players hard.
“Oh my goodness, they were heartbroken, angry and upset,” Chavarria said. “The parents, just the same.”
Chavarria said the team was ready to make the trip to Fresno to face McLane on Thursday.
“The CHP contacted our school to let us know do not send any of our children over the mountain on the 5 or the 58,” Chavarria said. “They advised us to not send anybody. We were ready. We were in front of the school with the team vans.
“It was the district and the principal in contact with the CHP, based on information from the CHP to not send the kids.”
Campbell said the CIF-Central Section did not have a policy in place to deal with the situation.
“Basically (it’s) because of where we are located geographically,” Campbell said. “How does that eliminate us from contention? We got beat by the weather.
“I feel like if CIF worked with us a little bit more. It’s very disheartening and disappointing for our kids, our parents and our school. It’s patently unfair. We wanted the kids to have a chance. Why not have a policy in place? They don’t have one. Basically, CIF said if you can’t play, the playoffs will move on without you. The safety of the kids has got to come first.”
Cordes said Desert is not a typical high school, because most of the students are children of military members, who can be transferred. He said many of the students will attend more than one high school.
“They already have enough obstacles put in front of them, for the adults to fail them is just abhorrent to me,” Cordes said. “They can transfer to a school that doesn’t have a program, especially girls soccer.
“They do not deserve this. They are amazing students. They have had a phenomenal season, both teams.”
Chavarria said not many of his soccer players are able to play club soccer.
“Unfortunately, here at Desert, we’re such a small school,” Chavarria said. “Sometimes students are only here for two to three years. They don’t have the privilege of going to clubs. If they do, there are only a handful.
“Being prior military myself, I know the struggle military families go through. Finding some kind of normal with their kids, it’s hard. I see that every single year. The following year, they’re gone. It’s hard on the kids. It’s really hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.