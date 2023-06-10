Le Mans Ford Returns Auto Racing

This image provided by Campbell Marketing shows the new Ford Mustang GT3 race car, Tuesday, at Le Mans, France. Ford plans a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year.

LE MANS, France — Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer “into the racing business.”

The Friday unveil of the new Mustang Dark Horse-based race car follows Ford’s announcement in February that it will return to Formula One in 2026 in partnership with reigning world champion Red Bull.

