The Friday night lights were a welcome sight this week as high school football returned for the first time since 2019.
The return of cross country season marked a hopeful return for all sports. Now, cross country season is ending with four Golden League dual meets today, the same day baseball season will begin for some of the Valley schools.
Boys and girls soccer and tennis also made triumphant returns this week, along with football.
Just five weeks of football may not seem like enough, but it is better than nothing for the athletes who have been sitting on the sidelines for well over a year.
Track and field and softball will also soon begin, as well as swimming and boys and girls golf. With all of these sports getting back to competing, there is a hope that indoor sports such as basketball and volleyball won’t be far behind.
Paraclete football started its season last week, falling to Oaks Christian 37-14.
Amir Bankhead scored the Spirits’ first touchdown of the season on a 3-yard run in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Paraclete quarterback VJ Greenwale connected on a 48-yard touchdown pass to Taajean Brown.
Nikolas Elm converted both point-after kicks.
Paraclete defeated Aquinas 24-13 on Friday. Gavin DePedro ran back an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to help put the game away for the Spirits.
Desert Christian faced Faith Baptist on Thursday night.
The Knights fell to the Contenders 40-30. David Hubbard shined for Desert Christian, scoring two touchdowns in the game.
The Golden League got underway with a classic rivalry — Antelope Valley at Quartz Hill — and some newer rivalries such as Palmdale at Highland, Eastside at Knight and Lancaster at Littlerock.
Because of a pandemic deadline of 8:30 p.m., we were only able to get halftime scores in today’s paper. The scores are updated online and full stories for the two games we covered will be in Sunday’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.