Football and Astronomy

When Oliver Weese was looking for colleges to continue his football career, academics also played a huge part in his choice.
The recent Quartz Hill High graduate has a love for outer space and is always looking toward the skies to watch the stars.
It turns out the college he chose to attend, Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., is considered a “hidden Ivy League” and has a solid astronomy program, which includes the Goodsell Observatory. The acceptance rate at Carleton was 22% in 2022.
“I like learning about space,” Weese said. “I have a telescope at home. I go out and look at stars. It all just fascinates me.”
Weese signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Carleton College surrounded by family, friends and faculty in February in the Quartz Hill library.
The coaches at Carleton found Weese through his highlight videos and met up with him at the West Coast Elite Camp in Pomona.
The wide receiver said he really liked the head coach, Tom Journell.
“The head coach actually flew out to my house here and we had dinner with him,” Weese said.
He looked at other colleges, including Macalester, where his older brother Ben Weese plays, but Carleton felt like the right choice.
“I didn’t have any other (offers) that came close to them,” Oliver Weese said.
He’s also happy to continue playing wide receiver in college.
“It’s what I wanted to be my entire life, but growing up, they put me on the line a lot because I was taller,” Weese said. “I only really started playing receiver in my eighth-grade football year. So, I’ve only been playing receiver for four or five years.”
Weese earned several football accolades during his final two years at Quartz Hill. He was part of the Royals’ 2021 CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship team, which also won the CIF State SoCal 6AA regional championship and was runner-up in the state championships.
He was also named to the all-Golden League second team offense as a junior.
He was named to the Golden League first team as a senior and was a captain on the team. Weese led the Royals in receiving yards and touchdowns.
He also earned a 2022-23 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award.
Weese has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school, including a 4.7 his senior year, which was in the top 7% of his class. He graduated in gold as a CSF Lifetime Sealbearer and was an AVUHSD District Valedictorian.
He earned an academic scholarship to Carleton, an NCAA Division III program.
Weese isn’t too worried about moving to Minnesota, especially since his brother Ben is in Saint Paul, Minn., about 40 minutes away from Northfield.
“I don’t feel too worried about it,” Weese said. “I have my brother who goes to college there 40 minutes away from the one I’m going to, so I’ll have family there.”
Macalester and Carleton also play in the same conference, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, though they don’t meet during the regular season this year.
Weese said he can’t wait to study astronomy in college with like-minded people.
He said he’s grateful to everyone who has helped him get to this point, including his parents, Danielle Carbajal and Jimmy Weese.
“(I want to thank) my parents, my friends, my brother and my coaches, Coach Russ (Gordon), Coach (James) Vondra all my youth coaches,” Weese said.
