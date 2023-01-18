Ducks Flyers Hockey

Associated Press

The Ducks’ Troy Terry (right) tries to get past the Philadelphia Flyers’ Morgan Frost during the first period, Tuesday, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 5-2.

 

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hayes had his first career hat trick, Rasmus Ristolainen and Morgan Frost also scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers rebounded from their worst loss of the season with a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

The Flyers lost 6-0 at Boston in an afternoon game a day earlier that proved nothing more than a speed bump in their modest run of recent success. They still have only 19 wins but they have won four of five. They are 8-2 since an overtime win Dec. 29 at San Jose and play hard under coach John Tortorella.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.