CORRECTION Florida St LSU Football

Associated Press

Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) celebrates with offensive lineman Darius Washington (76) after defeating LSU on a blocked extra point with no time remaining, in a college football game, Sunday, in New Orleans. Florida State won 24-23.

NEW ORLEANS — A play as unlikely as a blocked extra point with no time remaining made Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis’ highlight-filled performance stand up — and spared Seminoles coach Mike Norvell from having to endure an ignominious collapse.

Shyheim Brown’s deflection of LSU kicker Damian Ramos’ extra-point attempt sent the ball deflecting downward off the crossbar and gave Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night that spoiled Brian Kelly’s debut as Tigers coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.