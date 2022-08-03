ANAHEIM — David Fletcher's return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels.

The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list.

