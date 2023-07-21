British Open Golf

Associated Press

England’s Tommy Fleetwood waits to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships, Thursday, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

 

 Jon Super

HOYLAKE, England — The British Open showed again Thursday that even after 163 years, golf’s oldest championship can still deliver a few surprises.

It started with Christo Lamprecht, the South African amateur as tall as a flag stick and almost as thin, making three birdies over his last six holes and posting a 5-under 66 to become the first amateur in 12 years to share the 18-hole lead at the Open.

