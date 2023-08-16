LANCASTER — When Lancaster and Paraclete faced each other last season, the Eagles erased a two-set deficit to win in a five-set thriller.
So did you expect anything less when the two teams faced each other on Tuesday?
This time it was the Spirits that went down 2-1 but found a way as the match once again went to five sets, but this time Paraclete exacted some revenge with an impressive 23-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11, victory over the visiting Eagles at Paraclete High School.
It seemed like just an extension of last season’s match as Lancaster led 16-10 in the first set before Paraclete began to chip away at that lead. The Spirits eventually tied the score 17-17, but Lancaster had the hot hand as several different players had at least one kill to help the Eagles take the first set.
The Eagles kept the momentum in the second set but seemed to keep the Spirits (2-0) in the match as they gave away easy points via five consecutive service errors. Serving, or lack of, was a theme the entire night for both teams as they combined for more than 40 service errors.
Paraclete took advantage of Lancaster’s struggles from behind the line, keeping the set close. Both teams traded points, but the Spirits took advantage toward the end of the set, closing with a 5-0 run to take the set and tie the match.
“We have such great team chemistry. We lift each other up when we are down. Everyone feeds off each other’s energy. We all believe in each other,” Paraclete libero Sofia Vazquez said. “This match showed us how much we can push ourselves. This win is so gratifying because we haven’t beaten them in a while. Being able to beat a good team gives us reassurance that we are good even though we’re a young team.”
While Vazquez did her thing defensively, Paraclete got its offense from freshman Makenna Linares who had a match-high 13 kills. Sophomore teammate Jessica Garcia was just as impressive as she finished with 12 kills. Grace Calandri had five kills for the Spirits and Jentle Brannon had four kills and two blocks. Katie Thompson had three kills and three blocks for the Spirits.
Neither team took control in the third set as the game went back and forth with both teams splitting the first 30 points. Lancaster created separation after winning nine of 10 points to grab a 24-16 lead while taking control of the third set.
“We let up a bit. Our energy went down (following the third set). A lot of girls got in their own heads and once that happens the rest of the team feeds off that negative energy,” Lancaster’s Karissa Galvan said. “We put our heads down and the rest of the team did as well. It’s pretty disappointing because at times we were giving it our all. We took notes from this match, so we know what we need to correct moving forward.”
Paraclete showed its resiliency in the fourth set after trailing 22-21 with the Eagles serving. A kill by Garcia, followed by a hitting error by Lancaster and an ace by Vazquez, gave the Spirits new life and a 24-22 lead. Calandri ended the set with a kill, sending the match into the fifth.
“I’m just super happy how we did. This is the first time in a long time beating Lancaster. I’m honored to be a part of this team,” Linares said. “Volleyball is physical and mental and after the third set we had a different mindset. We had to make adjustments. We know now what we need to work on.”
Two consecutive kills by Linares gave Paraclete a 10-6 lead in the fifth set in the race to 15. However, the Eagles rallied and won the next four consecutive points, thickening the plot. The Spirits fed off their crowd energy and won the final five of six points to earn the victory.
“Our own mistakes overtook us. We had a lot of hitting errors. There was a lack of energy out there, and we didn’t communicate well as a team. This was definitely not our best performance,” Lancaster’s Trinity Bouldin said. “We got too comfortable (after the third set). Our serve-receive let down. They’re a strong defensive team, but we could have won if we would have played smarter.”
Bouldin and Galvan each finished with 10 kills for the Eagles. Jazzmyne Davis had six kills for Lancaster, and Mackenzie Hiatt, Kamuri Jones, Amaya Robinson and Modesola Adeduro each added two kills for the Eagles. Adeduro led the team with three blocks.
