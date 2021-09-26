LANCASTER — At times you could see the nervousness on the face of University of Antelope women’s volleyball head coach Roy Burns, as there was a sense that the match was slipping away.
Other times you could see the frustration.
But after the final kill of the match by the Pioneers’ Kiertson-Joy Kuresa, you could see the elation on Burns’ face, as well as a sigh of relief.
UAV squandered a 2-0 lead against Providence Christian College, but rallied in the fifth set to win a 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 26-28, 16-14, 2½-hour thriller, Saturday afternoon at the Pioneer Event Center.
“My team has a lot of heart and they don’t give up. They just continued to fight,” Burns said. “I thought we were superior in the first two games and showed the way we can play. But they kind of let down in the third and fourth. They didn’t stay intense, but in the last game we had to be intense.”
The momentum clearly shifted hands in favor of the Seabaggers (4-5, 1-3) as they staved off several match points to force a fifth set. However, The Pioneers showed their resiliency in the fifth set and responded by not rolling over.
The final set went back-and-forth as the teams split the first 14 points. UAV (2-5, 2-2) grabbed a 12-9 lead and was seemingly in control. But like its two preceding sets, the Pioneers let the lead slip away and Providence Christian won the next three points to tie the score, 12-12.
Still the Pioneers had two match points following a 14-12 lead. Still the Seabaggers responded to tie the score again, 14-14. Kuresa finally said “enough is enough” and UAV sealed the match following two consecutive kills by the sophomore outside hitter.
“I thought we should’ve finished them off earlier. I knew they would come hard, but we just had to come harder,” said Kuresa. “After one of the points in the fifth set, we got our energy back. The whole team got its energy. This was a good victory. I’m so happy for us.”
Kuresa finished with 15 kills and five blocks and teammate Bailee Stearns mirrored Kuresa as she finished with identical stats, 15 kills and five blocks. UAV’s Tiari Hookano, which was dominant in the first and second sets, finished with 11 kills and two blocks. Lesieli Vaenuku had four kills and three blocks, Alaysha Grissette had three kills and three blocks and Sualea Pepe chipped in with four kills.
The Pioneers jumped out of the blocks early in the first set as they built a quick 10-2 lead, which included three kills by Kuresa and one kill and an ace by Hookano. UAV extended its lead to 18-10 and never looked back. Hookano had five kills in the set and Stearns added three kills and two blocks.
After the Pioneers opened with an 11-6 lead in the second set, the Seabaggers responded by winning six consecutive points to take a 12-11 lead. UAV matched that run with a 9-2 run of its own to lead 20-14. Providence Christian grabbed a late 23-22 lead, but the Pioneers sealed the set following two kills by Hookano.
“We still haven’t found our rhythm yet. We don’t have all the same mindset,” Stearns said. “Now we know what it’s like to win and hopefully this will give us momentum for the rest of the season. In the third set we were losing energy, but we really had to work for it in the fifth. We just have to put everything together.”
The Seabaggers mounted a comeback led by former Palmdale Aerospace Academy standout Aniayia Harris. Harris was a force in the middle and finished with a match-high 16 kills, despite not playing the first set. She also had three blocks.
Harris had eight kills in the fourth set, as Providence Christian staved off two more match points to send it to sudden death.
“I don’t care how ugly it was, it’s a victory, but we do need to improve,” Burns said. “Anytime you have a victory it adds confidence to the team. We had some tough (non-conference) opponents which helped us get better as a team.”
