Five teams from the Antelope Valley qualified for the CIF-Central Section playoffs in baseball and softball, when the postseason brackets were released on Saturday.
The Boron softball team is the No. 1 seed in Division V and is one of four teams that will host a first-round game next week.
The California City softball team will also host a Division V first-round game and the Mojave softball team will play a Division VI first-round game on the road.
The Boron and Rosamond baseball teams will both host Division VI first-round games.
The Boron softball team (19-1) went undefeated to win the High Desert League title and will host North (15-13), the four-place team from the Southeast Yosemite League, in a first-round game on Wednesday.
California City (16-6) finished third in the High Desert League and will host Mira Monte (13-14), the second-place team from the Southeast Yosemite League, in a first-round game on Wednesday.
The Mojave softball team (3-7) will play a Division VI first-round game at Arvin (9-14), the fifth-place team from the South Sequoia League, on Wednesday. Mojave qualified as an at-large team.
The Boron baseball team (12-8), which finished fourth in the High Desert League, is the No. 4 seed in Division VI and will host Trona (7-9), the second-place team from the Hi-Lo League, in a first-round game on Tuesday.
The Rosamond baseball team (12-11-1), which finished tied for second in the High Desert League, is the No. 5 seed in Division VI and will host Lone Pine (9-5), the second-place team from the Hi-Lo League, in a first-round game on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.