LANCASTER — Occasionally Desert Christian head coach Aaron Williams would take a glance at the clock.
Not because he couldn’t wait to get home and watch the late night movie since his Knights were blowing out visiting Cuyama Valley.
This one was more special. This was no ordinary victory, and in Williams’ mind, the clock couldn’t hit zero fast enough.
Williams earned his first-ever playoff victory as head coach of Desert Christian and the Knights won their first playoff game since 2011, with a statement victory over the visiting Bears, 64-28, Saturday night in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section 8-Man Division 2 playoffs at Antelope Valley College.
“We came out firing, but I think we got a little comfortable. We had some head scratching drives that may have cost us points. But at halftime, I told the boys let’s get back to the basics,” Williams said. “To win at home in front of our crowd is amazing. We worked hard for the fans and this was a good win for us.”
Offensively Desert Christian (4-4) was clicking on all cylinders led by senior Zach Brown. Brown finished with 150 yards on only seven carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 27, 58 and 28 yards.
But Brown wasn’t done. He also had two touchdown receptions from Sean Worrell of 45 and six yards.
“Last week was a humbling experience for us,” said Brown, after the Knights lost to cross-town rival Lancaster Baptist last week in the regular season finale. “But tonight I give credit to all our coaches for the success. I thought we played well overall, but regardless of the win we still have some minor corrections to make. At halftime we talked about our issues and we were able to fix them. This is a pretty big win and I hope we can stay humble for next week.”
Defensively, the Knights were able to shut down the Bears (5-4). Desert Christian outscored Cuyama Valley, 27-6, in the second half. Bears quarterback Rowdy Russell, who threw for 147 yards in the first half, was held without a passing yard in the second half as he went 0-for-8 in the second half.
Russell did complete two passes to R.C. Brisby in the second half, however, Brisby plays for Desert Christian and he turned those interceptions into touchdowns on returns of 25 and 45 yards. Brisby finished with three interceptions.
“In the first half I felt like I was letting my team down. I was in my own head, but I flipped the switch and helped the team the best I could,” Brisby said. “This wasn’t our best defensive game and I know we can do better. Offensively we were amazing. We have to come out strong next week.”
Desert Christian’s prize for its impressive victory; a date with the division’s top team, California School for the Deaf of Riverside (10-0) at a date, site and time to be determined.
“There’s a reason they say defense wins championships, and playoff football is a different kind of football,” Williams said. “There are still a lot of things we need to fix. Tonight’s mentality was bend, don’t break.”
Worrell, filling in for the injured Luke Dumas, was solid at quarterback. He finished 4-of-10 for 122 yards and three touchdowns. One of those came to Cody Royster, who caught the ball over the middle and did his best Derrick Henry impersonation as he stiff armed a Cuyama Valley player on his way into the end zone from 58 yards out giving the Knights a 34-14 lead.
One of the biggest plays of the game was Desert Christian’s defense in the red zone in the fourth quarter. The Knights held a 44-28 lead with the Bears knocking on the door. Brisby intercepted a pass on the 8-yard line preserving the lead. On the next play, Brisby took the handoff and sprinted up the sideline 72 yards for the score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.