NFL QB Helmet Football

Associated Press

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers, Dec. 25, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 

 Jim Rassol

The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned.

The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions, including the one suffered by Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa last season when his head slammed violently against the turf during a Thursday night game against Cincinnati.

