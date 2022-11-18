Finding the right fit

QUARTZ HILL — When choosing where to play baseball in college, Quartz Hill pitcher Logan Reddemann was looking at mostly Southern California schools.
But the one that stood out the most was the University of San Diego.
Reddemann signed his National Letter of Intent to accept an athletic scholarship from the NCAA Division 1 program on Nov. 9 in the Quartz Hill High School library.
“Just the place itself, the people, the weather, obviously, is amazing,” Reddemann said about why he chose to play for the Toreros. “The school itself, the campus is beautiful, the facilities. It’s a place I see myself for the next four years of my life.”
He took his official visit the weekend before he signed with a bunch of other recruits.
“It was like a team bonding weekend, so it was great,” he said.
Reddemann, who will be pitching and playing infield for the Toreros, also had a good rapport with the San Diego coaching staff, which is led by head coach Brock Ungricht.
“The coaches are great, very personal, which is sometimes hard to get,” Reddemann said. “These guys, they’re already like family, so it’s great.”
The proximity to the Antelope Valley was also a plus for Reddemann in making his decision to attend USD.
“It’s actually kind of perfect because, obviously, I don’t want to be too far from home,” he said. “But, it’s good also to get away from home sometimes for a little while. San Diego is like a perfect distance.”
The recruiting process was familiar to Reddemann because he watched his brother, Ryan, and parents John and Melanie, go through the process two years ago.
Ryan went to Gonzaga for a year, but is now at Cal State Bakersfield.
“It was a lot easier, because I’ve already been through most of it,” Logan Reddemann said. “It was almost less stressful, because I kind of new what to expect. It was definitely easier watching him go through it.”
Reddemann is hoping to either go into business or somewhere in the technical field as his major in college.
“I’m still undecided, but I’m good with numbers so, if I do go business, maybe finance or maybe accounting,” he said. “Or, if I go the technical side, maybe some sort of engineering. Definitely something more with numbers.”
His ultimate goal out of college, however, is to get drafted by a Major League Baseball team.
“Pro is obviously like everyone’s goal,” Reddemann said. “That would be great. That’s definitely the plan.”
The Toreros had four players drafted in the second, fourth, seventh and 10th rounds in July.
“I know last year they had a lot of high draft picks, so they definitely are good at working with you, getting you in your three or four years, however long it takes you to get into that next level,” Reddemann said.
For now, the senior has accomplished his first goal of earning a college scholarship and he was thankful to his family, friends, teammates and coaches — both the Quartz Hill staff and the staff of his travel ball clubs, SoCal Terror and SoCal Bombers.
“First off, my family — my parents, my brother — then second off, my teammates, friends, coaches, they all push me every day here at practice,” Reddemann said of who he wanted to thank. “Even when I was younger, they pushed me every day through the summer.
“High school is kind of a big part where you really grow as a player, so definitely the high school coaches. Then, travel ball coaches, too. I’ve been with them the longest, like eight years now.”
Before he heads off for his new adventure in San Diego, Reddemann and his Royals teammates have some unfinished business this spring.
“Definitely excited,” said Reddemann, who led the Quartz Hill pitching staff with an 11-1 record last season. “Senior season, it’s the last one, so go big or go home. Just trying to get farther in the playoffs, that’s the goal. That second round has stopped us. Last year, we were close, too. I’m hoping we can get farther than the second round, that’s my goal.”
