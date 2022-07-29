Finding the right fit

Quartz Hill graduate Emily Drossel and her family made an impromptu visit to California Baptist University, Riverside for a quick tour of the campus after she competed in a nearby swim meet.
The Drossels actually met the Cal Baptist swimming coach during the unofficial visit and it left a lasting impression on Emily.
“The coach was super nice and just super happy. It was just such a coincidence that we ran into him. It felt like it was meant to be,” Emily Drossel said. “It wasn’t official at all at that point, that’s why it was super ironic that the coach was there and that we got to speak to him.
“Honestly I got in contact with the coach and when I was at a high school swim meet in Chino Hills, me and my family drove to Riverside and we toured the college just for a little and met with the coach.”
Drossel signed a National Letter of Intent to attend California Baptist University, Riverside during a ceremony at Quartz Hill High School on May 25, after making her final decision in early May.
“I was looking at a lot of other schools, but that one just stood out to me because of the closeness and I like the values they have there,” Drossel said. “The swim team is amazing. It’s a Division 1 school. They go against really good schools, so I’m super excited.
“They were all really good schools, but for me this one just was the one. I was struggling a little, picking from the schools that I had gotten into and I could swim there. I had a hard time choosing and honestly when I put Cal Baptist into the mix, it kind of just stood out to me. I did feel that it was meant to be, but at the same time it just felt like, I don’t know how to describe it, it just felt right, because it checked off my list for everything that I wanted in a school. It’s an amazing school. The campus is beautiful. Everyone there is super nice. I just really liked the school.”
She was initially looking at the statistics on the Cal Baptist website.
“I really liked what they had to offer, especially for (butterfly) and backstroke,” Drossel said. “They had amazing swimmers from all over the world and that really stood out to me.”
Drossel had an amazing senior year at Quartz Hill, capping her varsity swim career.
She had the best finish ever for a swimmer for the Golden League at the CIF State Swimming Championships. She won her heat in the 100-yard butterfly and finished 28th overall. Drossel qualified for the State Championships as an alternate in the 200 freestyle in 2019.
She set school records in seven events: the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles, the 100 butterfly, the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay.
She also owns the Golden League record in five events: the 100 butterfly, 100 and 200 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay.
Drossel is also second in Golden League history in three events: the 50 and 500 freestyles and the 400 free relay.
She never lost at a dual meet race.
All her records were earned despite losing a season and a half due to the COVID pandemic.
“She is fierce. She is very well driven,” Quartz Hill swim coach Brian Reed said. “She’s knows what she wants and when she sets goals, she puts it all into that.
“She’s very family oriented. She’s a competitor, not just in the pool, but outside of the pool. A great student. She’s over 4.0. Just an all-around good kid, good leadership qualities. Very driven to be successful no matter what she goes for.”
Drossel and teammate Sebastian Petho were named the Quartz Hill High School female and male athletes of the year, the first time the swim team has had two athletes honored.
“That was kind of a good way to end their high school season,” Reed said. “We’ve never had one. I hoped Emily would have a shot. I thought Sebastian was deserving, but that always goes to a football player or something like that. They were both voted. For the first time ever, we got them both at the same time, which is great.”
Drossel admits she is a little nervous at the prospect of competing against Division 1 collegiate swimmers.
“It makes me nervous for sure,” she said. “I’m, honestly, super excited. I think I faced a lot of challenges with my swim due to COVID and just where we live. It’s kind of limited with pool access, so I had to drive to Santa Clarita to practice and that was a little bit of a struggle, but me and my family and my friends, we all made it work. I’m very thankful for that and I honestly think I’m going to do very well in college. Just for being close to the pool. I don’t really have to drive anywhere. I’m just really excited. The environment that they create at Cal Baptist that I’ve seen so far, it’s a very good learning and growing environment. That’s why I’m super excited to go there and I think I’ll do very well.”
Cal Baptist has been in Division 1 since 2018 and belongs to the Western Athletic Conference.
“I know they have a really good coach,” Reed said of Cal Baptist. “I know that the coach is going to definitely bring Emily to another level from where she is right now. That’s always something that you want to see. You want a coach to take what you have and then build on it. She’s going to be Top 5 in the program already coming in, in her events. She’s not the main star, looking at her to be the savior of the program.
“She’s going to be a good, solid piece. As she moves through her years, she’s going to be able to build on that program’s success and probably have the opportunity to be No. 1, in the not too distant future.”
Drossel said 75 percent of the schools she had to choose from were out of state.
Reed said Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo was one of the other schools Drossel was considering, but remaining close to home was one of the major factors.
“She definitely wanted to swim D1 and being close to home was important to her,” Reed said. “She’s already mentioned how when we go out to Mt. SAC or where ever, make sure that she’s going to be there because she still wants to see her sister swim and just be a part of what we’re doing and stuff. It’s really exciting that she gets to be fairly close to home.”
Drossel said her visit to the campus and research helped her make her decision.
“They treat each other like family and from what I’ve seen on social media, from what I see when I visited the campus and with the coach, it makes it like a family to me more,” she said. “That’s one of the things that I do value a lot, is having friends who are like family, because that’s what high school swim brought to me and that’s what I was looking for in a college and that one really stood out to me.
“Not just social media, I try to go onto their website and read. I try to look at pictures. I really try to consider everything with colleges, but Cal Baptist really stood out to me, like I repeatedly keep saying.”
Drossel plans on majoring in business.
“My dad was a business major when he was in college and now he is a senior manager at FedEx down in the Valley,” Drossel said. “I like what he does and I want to follow in his footsteps.”
Drossel leaves for school on Sept. 2.
