Finding the right fit

LANCASTER — Paraclete graduate Trevor Shepherd had plenty of time to research colleges in his quest to play baseball at the collegiate level.
Shepherd hurt his shoulder midway through his sophomore season at Paraclete and missed time due to labrum surgery. The COVID pandemic also gave him time to think about his future and analyze his options.
Shepherd focused on schools with a good reputation in the math department and settled on Harvey Mudd College in Claremont. He signed a National Letter of Intent to the NCAA Division III college in the Spring.
“After my junior year, I had been looking at a bunch of schools that I was mostly focused on getting a math degree, so I looked at schools with a good reputation in that major,” Shepherd said. “I came across this school in a camp in Las Vegas. I met the coach there and really fell in love with the program. I went and visited the campus and really liked it there.”
Shepherd, a catcher for three years on the varsity team, injured his shoulder in mid-April of 2019.
“Halfway through my sophomore year I hurt my shoulder and had to get labrum surgery on it,” Shepherd said. “Because of COVID I couldn’t go to anything my junior year, so it’s pretty much 18 months to two years of not getting in front of any coaches. From mid-2019 to summer 2020, I was just really focusing on researching colleges, because I knew I’d only have a small amount of time before my senior year to play in front of coaches. Early 2020 and summer 2020 they wouldn’t let us go to any camps because of Coronavirus. I had to wait until the fall.
“Me and my parents were just trying to figure out, since we knew we only had a limited amount of time, just figuring out what would be the best camps to go to to get in front of the coaches I wanted to be seen in front of and that’s why we chose that camp in Vegas and a few others before that. That was ultimately the one I met my school at. He reached out to me after and I really fell in love with everything he told me about his program.”
After seeing limited playing time his sophomore and junior seasons, Shepherd said he wanted to be more proactive in the recruiting process.
Shepherd only had 36 at-bats in 16 games his sophomore season before he was injured.
He had 18 at-bats in seven games his junior year, when the Spirits finished 7-2 before the COVID pandemic cut short their season.
“I went to that camp, mostly because all the schools there were the type of schools I was looking at,” Shepherd said. “Obviously I just gathered information from the internet before then and was truly able to find out about the program once I met with the coach.”
Shepherd said the recruiting process went fast after he attended the baseball camp in Las Vegas in August 2020. He visited the Harvey Mudd College campus the beginning of October 2020.
“After that camp, I had taken a few other visits to some other schools, so it all happened kind of quick,” Shepherd said. “I took four visits, this school being one of them. Once I was done with all of them, I was just like ‘This is the only one that truly felt like home to me.’”
Shepherd made the most of his senior season.
He batted .324 with 16 RBIs and 11 runs scored in 68 at-bats in 25 games.
Shepherd had five doubles and struck out just five times, while drawing 15 walks.
He did not commit an error behind the plate.
The Spirits finished 20-5 overall, tied for first in the Gold Coast League at 11-1 and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals, losing to Royal 4-1 on June 15.
“Trevor Shepherd is a guy who leads by example,” Paraclete baseball coach Greg Burnias said. “One of the hardest workers in the program. Always a kid that is doing the little things that often go unnoticed to the casual observer, but he’s a leader who is a mentor to a lot of these younger players. I think they really look up to him and I see him taking some of them under his wing and trying to guide them to play baseball the right way. He’s not somebody who’s looking for all the attention. He’s just going to go out there and work and grind and put in that effort.
“Especially for him to come back at the level he’s come back after the surgery a couple of years ago is just extremely impressive. He came back quicker because of the time and effort he put in.”
The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps athletic program is combined from three colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College and Scripps College.
Shepherd was looking for schools with a math or engineering major.
“They had a really good math program,” he said. “Growing up in the AV, my dad has always worked as an engineer, so that’s something I kind of want to follow his footsteps as, in the STEM degree.
“I just want to make sure, hopefully get a Master’s degree. Not sure want I want to focus in on, probably engineering.”
