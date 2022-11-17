 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
College Signing | Softball | Quartz Hill High School

Finding the right coach

McPherson signs to play softball at Western Carolina

  • 0

QUARTZ HILL — When Quartz Hill softball player Maya McPherson was deciding which school to attend to continue her softball career in college, her main focus was how the coaches treated their athletes.

“The main thing when I was looking at any of the schools was the coaches and how they talk to their players and how they made them feel like a person more than just a student-athlete,” the senior said. “The big thing was just putting mental health before even playing.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.