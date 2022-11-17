Finding the right coach

QUARTZ HILL — When Quartz Hill softball player Maya McPherson was deciding which school to attend to continue her softball career in college, her main focus was how the coaches treated their athletes.
“The main thing when I was looking at any of the schools was the coaches and how they talk to their players and how they made them feel like a person more than just a student-athlete,” the senior said. “The big thing was just putting mental health before even playing.”
McPherson found the kind of coach she was looking for in Jim Clift at Western Carolina University, a small NCAA Division 1 program in North Carolina.
“They were really good at making sure that you were going to be happy at the school, even outside softball — from your academics to everything like your living situation,” McPherson said about the WCU coaching staff. “They have a nicer approach. Yelling isn’t really their thing.”
She said she wanted a coach like her hitting coach, Mike Vargas, who coaches softball at Antelope Valley College with wife Cindy Vargas.
“Mike was telling me a lot about what I should look for in a coach whenever I was like, I want a coach like Mike,” McPherson said. “He’s been my hitting coach since I was 12.”
Though she was looking at several different colleges, mainly on the East Coast, as soon as Western Carolina offered her a full athletic scholarship, she accepted it last September, even before she took an official visit to the college.
She’d been there several times before for softball camps, so she pretty much knew what she was getting into.
“I committed like the first month I could,” she said. “A lot of people like to wait, but I was like, ‘I’ve been looking at this school since I was like 12.’”
McPherson said she took a visit just to look at the college itself before taking her official visit a few months ago. She liked the green campus and the majestic brick buildings.
“I love the campus,” McPherson said. “It’s definitely older from the outside — it looks like Harry Potter almost — but the inside is really modern. That’s my favorite part about it, I think, is the way the campus looks. It’s all like brick buildings and stuff and they’re big. They look like a castle.”
McPherson, who is an infielder, plans to study business before later attending law school. Her sister, Sydney, also a former softball player, studied criminal justice and is now in law school and told Maya she would like it.
“So, I looked into it and now I think that’s what I’m going to do,” Maya McPherson said.
Another thing that sweetened the experience of going to a school in North Carolina is that McPherson has family there, but also that her immediate family is moving with her across the country.
“Even my family is moving out there whenever I go out there,” she said. “We’ve been planning that move since I was really little. So, that’s why I was more inclined to go that far.
“It’s really exciting. I feel like it helps a lot with that part about going to college and being on your own. They’re going to be like an hour away still, so it’s far enough where I can do my own thing, but close enough where I can always go home.”
McPherson is close to her family and wanted to thank them all, including her older sisters Sydney and Jenna, her grandmother Christine Mashita and especially her mother Alison Sondergaard and stepdad Jake Sondergaard.
“A lot of my family was really supportive and I really couldn’t do it without my stepdad and my mom or anything,” McPherson said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have anyone to drive me or pay for all my stuff, because travel ball is really expensive. It’s lots of traveling. They were a big help in helping me get to my dreams of going across country for softball, because you have to go to all the visits over there and camps and everything. … They paid for all my trips to get across country. We spent so much money. We flew across country like seven times last year just for softball.”
She was also grateful to all of her coaches, especially Vargas, her fielding coach Mike Gonzalez and her OC Batbusters coach Clay Lara and recruiting coach Kim Johnston.
She’s excited to get to take all that she’s learned on to the next level.
