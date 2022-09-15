USC Stanford Football

Associated Press

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford on Saturday.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

Perhaps no team in the Pac-12 has worked the transfer portal harder than Southern California.

The Trojans have 33 players who previously played at other four-year universities on their roster. In contrast, Stanford has just one.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.