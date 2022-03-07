Finding a home in Japan

For 121 minutes, spread out across 17 games, over two seasons, Palmdale native and Lancaster High School alum, Craig Brackins was an NBA player.
Almost as quickly as it began, it ended.
“I wish the me now could tell the younger me a lot of different little things that could have helped me,” Brackins, 34, said over the phone, in between practice and a team meeting, from Japan’s Saitama Prefecture. “There’s a lot of things that are out of your control. There is a business side. It isn’t just you work hard and are rewarded.”
Brackins, a 2010 Oklahoma City Thunder first round draft pick, learned about the unpredictability of the business of professional basketball before ever stepping foot on the court. First, he was traded to New Orleans. Weeks later, he was again moved, this time to Philadelphia.
“I worked out for 14 teams in 23 days,” Brackins said. “I was excited to play for New Orleans. But when I got there, I didn’t know anybody — the staff that interviewed me and wanted me got fired after Summer League. I never got to play for the people that wanted me. They even fired the secretary.”
Brackins, a 6-foot-10-inch stretch forward, who put up big numbers and collected numerous accolades as an Iowa State Cyclone — including team MVP (2009) and All Big-12 First Team — seemed the prototype of the modern NBA, at least on paper.
“He’s a 6’10” athletic wing,” said J.R. Henderson, who spent a season in the NBA in the 1990s and who is on the coaching staff of the Koshigaya Alphas — Brackins’ current professional team. “(He was) probably a victim of numbers or got drafted by the wrong team. It happens often, great players slip through the cracks and have long careers overseas.”
Added Brackins: “I was worried about stepping on toes — the NBA is a dog-eat-dog world. You have to worry about yourself at all costs, be selfish. Whether you have to say something to a coach — play (in) this game, get to this gym early to make it look like you are doing more than you are — all those little things play a role in making an impression. Everybody works hard — it’s just not enough.”
Perhaps he came along too soon?
“It’s crazy how much the game has changed, as far as position-less play,” Brackins said. “Everything was so (definitive) — if you were a four, you do this. Now they accept your skill-set whatever it is and put you on the court.”
Brackins’ style of play would fit in with today’s NBA.
“He can shoot, pass, drive and has an extremely high basketball IQ,” said Isaac Butts, a teammate of Brackins with the Koshigaya Alphas. “Tall, athletic players that can play multiple positions is the DNA of today’s NBA. If he came out of college now, he’d be a lottery pick.”
With the 76ers, Brackins appeared in three games during the 2010-11 season and 14 during the strike-shortened 2011-12 season, including one start — a 10-point, six-rebound effort against the Pistons.
“I got traded to a playoff team that didn’t need me,” Brackins said. “I played for an old-school style coach (Doug Collins) that didn’t understand my game: 6’10”, can shoot inside-outside. That’s what people want now. They used to call it a ‘tweener.’ I didn’t have a position. They didn’t know what to do with me, instead of just putting me on the court and letting me play.”
A decade removed from the NBA, Brackins looks back at the sporadic playing time differently now than he did in the moment.
“I should have taken advantage of the little bit (of playing time) that I got,” Brackins said. “There were games I’d get thrown in after being in a suit for a month and a half. I’d always wonder why, instead of just being like, ‘Let me get some real quick. You put me in for two minutes, let me get five points.’ I felt more disrespect — like any young kid. Maturity played into it — that’s something I wish I could change because maybe I could have caught the eye of another team.”
Stints in the then-NBA D-League (now G-League), Israel, Italy, Poland and Turkey followed in the aftermath of Brackins’ 17 NBA games.
There are always pitfalls waiting for the basketball vagabond.
“You wouldn’t even believe how much money I am owed in Europe that I’ll never see,” Brackins said.
Late pay or no pay is bad. What happened in Italy was worse.
“I broke my hand in the middle of the season,” Brackins remembered. “They took X-rays and through translation they diagnosed me with a bone bruise. I played for three weeks with a broken hand. When I went home (to Los Angeles) a doctor took two different X-rays and told me ‘Your hand is broken, clearly.’”
Thousands of miles away, the memories of the NBA still found a way to gnaw at him.
“Years ago, it was something I would dwell on,” Brackins said. “The thing that bothers me most was I never got a chance to fail or succeed.”
Since 2017, Brackins has found a permanent home in the Japanese B.League — the country’s top tier of professional basketball.
“I love it here. I don’t think I’ll go anywhere. I’ll retire in Japan,” Brackins said. “It’s a business here and they respect the business. If they sign you, they pay you your money.”
The NBA may not have yielded much in terms of on-court success, but it was a learning experience that Brackins often used as a guide through a decade of professional basketball abroad.
“Years later, it’s something I take as a pro now (to help me) do what I have to do,” Brackins said. “Don’t worry about how it looks — worry about yourself.”
His views on his experiences are something others recognize in him.
“He often reflects on what he learned from the NBA,” Henderson said. “He is a student of the game. He’s always studying, always asking questions and is always willing to learn.”
The end may be coming soon, but Brackins feels like he is still playing his best basketball.
“Mentally, I have a few more (seasons),” Brackins said. “I’m away from my family, I have two sons — five and two. Being away from them with the pandemic (is tough).
“Basketball-wise, I have many more. I am still pretty dominant in the leagues I am playing in.”
