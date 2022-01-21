Finch scores hat trick in Rosamond’s win

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated California City 3-1 in a High Desert League game on Thursday.
Alexy Finch scored all three goals for the Roadrunners (2-2-1, 2-1-1 HDL) on assists from Samantha Perez, Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Daniella Ponce.
Eubanks-Hemme also had three saves at goalkeeper as she split time with Regan Novak, who also had three saves.
Rosamond and the Ravens (3-7-1, 2-3-1) are scheduled to play again today in California City.
Knight 3, Lancaster 1
LANCASTER — The Knight girls soccer team topped Lancaster 3-1 in a Golden League contest on Thursday.
Vivian Martinez, Isabelle Pina and Anahi Mejia each scored one goal for the Hawks (12-1-1, 9-0-1 GL). All three goals were assisted by Liliana Garcia.
Goalkeeper Veronica Lopez recorded three saves for Knight, which plays at Littlerock on Tuesday.
The Eagles (4-9, 3-6) play at Highland on Tuesday.
Palmdale 1, Littlerock 0
PALMDALE — The Palmdale girls soccer team defeated Littlerock 1-0 in a Golden League game on Thursday.
Lilly Rosales scored the lone goal for the Falcons (6-10, 4-5 GL) on an assist by Angelique Villanueva.
Palmdale goalkeeper Tania Campos earned the shutout victory.
The Falcons play at Eastside on Tuesday, while the Lobos (4-9, 2-7) play host to Eastside in a makeup game on Monday.
Other Scores
— Highland 19, Antelope Valley 0
— Quartz Hill 8, Eastside 0
— Windward 4, Paraclete 1
Boys Soccer Scores
— Desert 8, Boron 1
— Rosamond 10, California City 0
Boys Basketball Score
— The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 58, Desert Christian 23
Girls Basketball Scores
— Eastside 43, Quartz Hill 32
— Desert Christian 35, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 28
