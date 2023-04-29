Mexico Open Golf

Associated Press

Tony Finau watches his shot off the tee on the 11th hole during the Mexico Open’s second round on Friday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

 Moises Castillo

VALLARTA, Mexico — Tony Finau kick-started what had been a disappointing 2022 with a runner-up finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He moved into position for an even better result on Friday, shooting a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead through two rounds.

Finau, the second highest-ranked player in the field behind world No. 1 and defending champion Jon Rahm, made five birdies on his front nine — none from longer than 11 feet. After four straight pars, he holed a 30-footer on the par-3 fifth hole for the first of three consecutive birdies.

