Colleg Baseball NCAA Championship

Associated Press

USC head coach Rod Dedeaux (left) proudly looks at the NCAA college baseball World Series trophy, June 15, 1974, in Omaha, Neb. USC has won an NCAA record 12 national championships in baseball but none since 1998.

Twenty-five years have passed since Southern California won its 12th, and most recent, national title in baseball.

Once the gold standard, the Trojans are two decades into a down cycle that has seen the program go through four coaches since Mike Gillespie, the last tie to the glorious Rod Dedeaux era, was forced out.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.