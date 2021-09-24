Fifth-set rally

PALMDALE — The Knight girls volleyball team was unable to complete a rally in the fourth set against Highland on Thursday night.
The Hawks, however, were successful rallying from a deficit in the fifth set, defeating the Bulldogs in a tiebreaker in the decisive set, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 18-16, in a Golden League match at Highland High School.
The Hawks (8-6, 7-1) entered the match tied for first with Quartz Hill, while Highland (11-12, 5-3) was tied for third with Lancaster. The match also marked the start of the second half of league play.
“This was the best game that we have ever played,” said Knight senior Sophia Parker, the Hawks’ only returning player. “Not only in terms of skill, serving, hitting, passing. Not only was that on top, but our mentality was there. We were keeping the energy up the whole game. We were talking. We were pressing each other. I always like to think volleyball is not just a game of technicality, but also a game of mentality. If your mentality isn’t there, your technicality part is going to fall, but that’s not what happened tonight.
“We feel we’ve been practicing for months now and especially to come back from COVID and having to almost restart our varsity team, I’m just so incredibly proud. I’m just so happy that I get to call these girls my last high school team.”
Parker led Knight with 24 kills, four errors on 38 attacks and two blocks, senior Oluwatoyin Sunday had nine kills, six errors on 35 attacks and 10 blocks, senior Ashley Cortes had nine kills, one error on 21 attacks and junior Oluwatosin Sunday had seven kills and one error on 14 attacks and five blocks.
The two teams traded leads to start the fifth set, just as they traded the first four sets.
Highland led by as many as five points, 11-6, on a kill by senior Milana Mercado, after the Bulldogs took a 5-4 lead.
Knight rallied and cut into that lead, getting two kills by Oluwatoyin Sunday and one kill by Cortes.
The Hawks took a 15-14 lead on a kill by Parker and Oluwatoyin Sunday appeared to give Knight an ace on match point, but the official ruled a moving violation on Knight.
Oluwatosin Sunday also appeared to score on ace on another match point, 16-15, but the officials overruled the call.
“Especially in moments like those, when it’s so close,” said Parker, who would be a third-year varsity player if last season was not canceled due to COVID. “I think that’s where your character as an athlete, that’s where it’s tested and we passed that test today.”
Cortes came through with a kill on the third match point for the Hawks, 17-15, clinching the victory for Knight.
“The girls kept their heads up. They really wanted to win it,” Knight coach Brandon Bell said. “They didn’t let those little mistakes they made cost them. They used that special word to reset themselves and bring it back to calm and the beginning of the game.
“The key for them is resetting themselves. It’s getting back to just being calm and relaxed out there. They have a way of just talking when they talk to each other, especially amongst them, it allows them to basically get back to the beginning.”
Knight defeated Highland in five sets in the first matchup on Aug. 31 in the Golden League opener.
“I think it’s really about coming together as a team, focusing on what we want,” Parker said. “Of course every other team is out here to win league. Every single practice, every single game, every single timeout, ‘What do we need to do to win this game, to practice for Quartz Hill, to practice for league, to practice for CIF?’ It’s just repetition. It’s repeating over and over, we need to practice hard. We need to keep our energy up. We need to show up mentally and physically for every game and we just need to play our hearts out. It’s just repeating that over and over and over again and eventually that sticks. I think today was a really good example of that.”
Highland led for most of the fourth set on Thursday, with Knight leading 2-1 overall in the match.
The Bulldogs led by as many as five points late in the fourth quarter, 24-19, after it was tied 15-15.
The Hawks scored four consecutive points when Highland had set point, but Highland sophomore Rubi Reyes scored a kill on set point to force a fifth set.
“It was definitely back and fourth,” Highland third-year coach Adam Burger said. “It took us a little bit too long to adjust, but overall I’m happy with their performance.
“We’ve been working on new things. We’ve got a couple of players who are out, so adjustments had to be made and we just adapted a little too slow. I think we went in with low confidence, but picked it up near the end. Hard to lose in overtime, but they definitely worked hard.”
Highland got key kills in the fourth set from Mercado and junior Kaireese Johnson, as well as two aces by sophomore Savannah Anaya and a block by junior Claire Martin.
“When our matchups are right, we took advantage of it. When our matchups were wrong, we didn’t make the adjustments we needed to and that simply came out better in their favor,” Burger said.
Highland has no returning players in its program.
“We’re making the most of it,” Burger said. “A lot of it is trying to get the team to realize what their potential actually is.”
Highland has already seen what they can accomplish, defeating Quartz Hill in five sets on Sept. 14 for the Royals’ lone loss in league play. The Bulldogs ended Quartz Hill’s Golden League win streak at 64 consecutive matches.
Knight lost to Quartz Hill in straight sets on Sept. 16.
Knight led Highland for most of the opening set, although the two teams exchanged leads before Knight took a 20-19 lead on a kill by Parker. Cortes sealed the set with an ace.
Highland never trailed after taking a 12-11 lead in the second set on a block by Martin.
Knight took the lead for good at 15-14 in the third set.
“It was definitely a nerve-racking match,” Bell said. “Both teams played amazing games. We hustled our butts off to get every ball that we could. We found the openings in the other team.”
Knight will play Palmdale on Tuesday and Lancaster on Thursday, while Highland plays Littlerock on Tuesday and Antelope Valley on Thursday.
