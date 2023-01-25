Kings Flyers Hockey

Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings players celebrate after beating the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, in Philadelphia. The Kings won 4-3 in overtime.

 

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Fiala scored 1:09 into overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings.

