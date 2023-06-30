Gold Cup St Kitts US Soccer

Associated Press

The United States’ Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after scoring during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against St. Kitts & Nevis, Wednesday, in St. Louis.

 

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Jesús Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 on Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mihailovic, Bryan Reynolds and Ferreira scored in a 3:50 span to build a 3-0 lead by the 16th minute. The U.S. outshot St. Kitts 34-2.

