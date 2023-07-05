Gold Cup Trinidad and Tobago US Soccer

Associated Press

United States forward Jesús Ferreira (9) celebrates his first goal against Trinidad and Tobago during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup match on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Ferreira scored a hat trick.

 

 Chris Carlson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jesús Ferreira became the first American to score international hat tricks in consecutive games, and the United States advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals with a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday night.

Ferreira scored in the 14th and 38th minutes against 101st-ranked Trinidad, then converted a penalty kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

