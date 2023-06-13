France Le Mans 24H Auto Racing

Associated Press

Ferrari AF Corse drivers Antonio Giovinazzi (covered)Alessandro Pier Guidi (center) and James Calado celebrate their victory at the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, Sunday, in Le Mans, western France.

 

 Jeremias Gonzalez

LE MANS, France — Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.

Ferrari last competed at Le Mans in 1973 but returned to Circuit de la Sarthe this year as part of a new hyperclass category that features hybrid technology.

