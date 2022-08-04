Golf Notes

Associated Press

Shanshan Feng, of China, competes during the final round of the women’s golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 7, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. Feng, the first Chinese player to win a major, has announced her retirement from the LPGA Tour.

 

 Matt York

Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China’s happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell.

Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.