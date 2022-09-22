Britain Federer Retires Tennis

Associated Press

Switzerland’s Roger Federer waves during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London on Wednesday. Federer announced his retirement.

 Kin Cheung

LONDON — Roger Federer leaned back on a couch, the picture of relaxation in a navy blue pullover, black jogger pants and white sneakers. He had just showered and changed after a practice session Wednesday at the arena that will be used for the final match of his career, grinning as he talked about getting into the flow with a racket in hand.

“It was funny, hitting on the court — nice lighting, nice everything — how your level starts going up, you know?” he said in an interview with The Associated Press, following a farewell news conference. “Whereas if you play at home, in like just a normal tennis hall, things are fast, the lights aren’t great, advertising is all around you, you can never find this kind of rhythm.”

