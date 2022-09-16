Tennis Federer Retires

Associated Press

Switzerland’s Roger Federer waves during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven at Wimbledon on July 3 in London. Federer announced his retirement on Thursday.

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via both a written statement and an audio clip on Thursday, less than two weeks after 23-time major champion Serena Williams played what is expected to be the last match of her career.

