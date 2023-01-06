FCS Championship Jackrabbit Joy Football

Associated Press

South Dakota State fans cheer as they play Sam Houston State during the second half of the FCS Football Championship on May 16, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits from Brookings and North Dakota State Bison from Fargo, separated by 190 miles, will play for the Football Championship Subdivision championship on Sunday in Frisco, Texas, in a matchup fans of the teams have hoped for since the schools moved together to Division I in 2004.

 Michael Ainsworth

The tiny South Dakota town of Rosholt isn’t all that far from the North Dakota state line and is a place where allegiances are split between the Jackrabbits and Bison year-round — and never more pronounced than this week.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits from Brookings and North Dakota State Bison from Fargo will play for the Football Championship Subdivision title in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday. It’s a matchup fans have been hoping for since the schools, separated by 189 miles, began their moves to Division I together in 2004.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.