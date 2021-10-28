PALMDALE — Conditions were ideal for the Heritage League cross country finals at Pelona Vista Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The sun was out, there was no wind, the temperature was in the low 70s and the course was dust and mud free thanks to the rainstorm on Monday.
The results were familiar, as Desert Christian senior Brent Roetcisoender finished first overall in the boys race and the Knights finished first in team points, having already secured the league title.
Faith Baptist senior Sarah Black finished first overall in the girls race, while Vasquez sophomore Marie Pape was second, pacing the Mustangs to a first-place team finish, as they had also wrapped up the league title.
“I think it was better packed down, because we had rain on Monday,” Roetcisoender said of the course. “It was not as dusty as last time. No mud at all.”
Roetcisoender finished with a time of 16 minutes and 57 seconds, breaking his personal record on the course by more than 30 seconds.
“It was a great effort. I PR’d by over 30 seconds,” Roetcisoender said. “We tapered for this race and we haven’t had a huge race for a month now. The last race we went all out for was Bell-Jeff, so we were well rested for this race. Our training has gotten a lot harder. We’re all geared up for CIF Prelims, then Finals and then State after that.
“Feeling good. Still have two weeks til CIF Prelims. Quite a bit of time to train and get better.”
Roetcisoender won all five league races this season.
Desert Christian claimed three of the top seven places to finish first overall with 30 points, followed by Trinity Classical (62 points), St. Monica (66), Palmdale Aerospace Academy (85) and Vasquez (95).
The boys race featured five full teams, so the top three qualified for the CIF postseason.
Desert Christian junior Charles Weathers was second overall with a time of 18:00, Trinity Classical junior Cai Margrave was third (18:06), Trinity Classical sophomore Lucas Spring was fourth (18:13), Vasquez junior Dillion Anderson was fifth (18:48), Desert Christian sophomore Caden Ficke was sixth (18:51) and St. Monica sophomore Owen Battles was seventh (19:15).
The top seven places in the races earned all-Heritage League first-team honors, while eighth place through 14th were named to the all-league second team.
Desert Christian junior Peyton Heflebower was seventh in 19:17, followed by St. Monica senior Manuel de Trezanos Pinto (ninth overall, 19:24), Palmdale Aerospace junior Aberto Carrillo (10th, 19:24), Palmdale Aerospace senior Brandon Acuna (11th, 19:25), Palmdale Aerospace junior Jonathan Maldonado (12th, 19:26), Desert Christian sophomore Jacob DeVore (13th, 19:52) and Trinity Classical sophomore Daniel Lim (14th, 19:57).
The top 10 individual runners who were not part of a team that qualified for the CIF postseason qualified for the CIF individual postseason. There were a total of 43 runners in the boys race.
Black won the girls race with a time of 21:27, but Vasquez had three runners finish in the top five as the Mustangs finished first overall with 23 points.
Trinity Classical was second with 56 points, Desert Christian (57) was third and Palmdale Aerospace (80) was fourth. The girls race had four full teams, with the top two qualifying for CIF. St. Monica and Faith Baptist both had one runner apiece.
Pape finished second with a time of 23;17.
“I think I did good,” Pape said. “I was hoping I would (finish second) and at first I thought I wouldn’t, because everyone was ahead of me, but then I think I ended up doing better than I thought. I really pushed myself hard, even when I was feeling really bad.”
Desert Christian junior Emily Caddick finished third overall (23:29), Vasquez junior Haley Rudd was fourth (23:36), Vasquez sophomore Leilani McLaws was fifth (23:38), Trinity Classical junior Karis Richardson was sixth (23:57) and Trinity Classical freshman Bianey Carter was seventh (24:17).
Vasquez sophomore Isabella Galvez was eight overall (25:04) and was followed by Vasquez freshman Emily Hounanian (9th, 25:36), St. Monica junior Tavia Placencia (10th, 25:36), Desert Christian senior Madison Helton (11th, 26:42), Desert Christian senior Kassandra Saavedra (12th, 26:43), Trinity Classical freshman Kalina Giacone (13th, 26;44) and Palmdale Aerospace sophomore Natalie Sibrian (14th, 27:29).
A total of 24 runners participated in the girls race.
“I hope to do as well as I did today or push myself as much as I did today, even when I don’t think I can,” Pape said of the CIF postseason.
The CIF-Southern Section Prelims will be held Nov. 12 and the Finals are on Nov. 20. Both the Prelims and Finals will be held at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.
Both Desert Christian and Vasquez will compete in Division 5, while Palmdale Aerospace is in Division 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.