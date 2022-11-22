Ducks Blues Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Monday in St. Louis.

 Michael Thomas

ST. LOUIS  — Justin Faulk had a power-play goal late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night

Faulk's goal snapped a 1-all tie with 4:13 left in the game. The Blues' winning streak is the longest in NHL history for a team immediately following a losing streak of eight games or more in regulation play.

