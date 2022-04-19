Fast times at Russell Cup

CARPINTERIA — The Desert Christian and Paraclete track and field teams fared well at the 102nd Russell Cup on Saturday in Carpinteria.
The Knights had a record day on the track, as the 15 athletes (seven boys, eight girls) who qualified for the invitational posted several personal records.
The Paraclete girls won the varsity meet and the frosh/soph girls took third place.
For the Desert Christian girls, senior Lily Kreiger threw the third-best discus toss of any Desert Christian athlete in school history. Her toss of 102-feet, 0 inches, earned her a bronze medal.
Kreiger also finished 25th in the varsity shot put (22-01.00), while teammate Islynne Jones was 15th (26-00.75) and took 20th in the discus (67-00).
Freshman Jazmine Robertson ran a personal-best time of 13.79 seconds in the frosh/soph 100-meter dash to place eighth for the Knights, while teammate Natalie Mathis also ran a personal-best time in the event (15.27). Robertson also finished 14th in the frosh/soph 200-meter dash (29.39), while Mathis was 33rd with a personal-best 32.42.
Desert Christian junior Emily Caddick ran a personal-best time in the varsity 100-meter hurdles (19.49), finishing 11th. She also ran a 55.35 in the varsity 300-meter hurdles, finishing eighth.
Sophomore Katie Lynch had a personal-best leap of 25 feet, 5.75 inches in the frosh/soph triple jump, finishing 18th. She was also 14th in the frosh/soph 300 hurdles (59.26) and 18th in the frosh/soph long jump (11-09.75).
The Paraclete varsity girls won the meet with 48 points, ahead of Brentwood and La Salle, which both had 40 points to tie for second.
Zariah Walker won the varsity 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 25.05 for the Spirits. She was also fourth in the varsity 400 (1:00.26) and anchored the varsity 4x400-meter relay team. The relay team, which also included Clarisse Angeles, Brianna Delgado and Lauren Dace, took second (4:17.30).
Dace took second place in the varsity 100-meter hurdles (16.72), fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.25) and third in the high jump (4-09).
Delgado finished second in the varsity 800 (2:23.59), while Angeles was 19th (2:47.07).
Paraclete’s Cayla Gibson was sixth in the varsity discus (86-07), while teammate Sophia Phillips finished 23rd (59-06). Then Phillips threw a personal-best 27-08.75 in the shot put to finish 10th, while Gibson was 20th (23-11.75).
Paraclete’s Alina Huezo was 24th in the varsity 100 with a personal-best 15.28.
The Paraclete frosh/soph girls were third in the tournament with 47 points, behind first-place Oaks Christian (79) and second-place Cate (51).
Kennedi Redd won the frosh/soph 200 (28.12) and was third in the 100 with a personal-best 13.47. Teammates Aniste Hyde (14.43) and My’Endia Berryman (15.02) also ran personal-best times in the 100, while Hyde also had a personal-best time in the 200 (30.47).
Paraclete’s Jentle Brannon was seventh in the 200 (28.67) and ninth in the 400 (1:07.30).
Maria Arredondo took second in the frosh/soph discus (76-10) for the Spirits, and she was also second in the shot put (28-05.25). Teammate Jessica Clemmons had a PR in the discus throw (68-08) to finish sixth, and a PR in the shot put (26-06.75) to finish fourth. Rebecca Study took 18th in the discus (48-05).
Berryman, Hyde, Brannon and Redd also finished third in the frosh/soph 4x100 relay (55.32), while Brannon, Kiera Carr, Redd and Study were fourth in the 4x400 (5:01.20).
Carr took 15th in the frosh/soph 800 (2:47.42), while Study was 28th (3:09.77)
The Desert Christian boys also posted personal records and the varsity competitors finished 14th in the meet.
Junior Chuck Weathers threw a personal-best 129-10 for the silver medal in the varsity discus. It is the fourth-best discus toss in Desert Christian history. He also had a personal-best time in the varsity 3,200 meters (11:39.50), finishing 18th.
Senior Kody Del Frate, competing for the first time this season, leaped 5-07 in the varsity high jump to win the bronze medal.
Sophomore Caden Ficke ran a personal-record 58.38 in the frosh/soph 400 and finished 23rd in the 200 (26.86). Senior Brent Roetcisoender ran a season-best 4:39.00 in the varsity 1,600 to finish seventh and he took fifth in the 3,200 (10:10.42).
Sophomore Jacob Devore ran a personal-best 11:49.08 in the frosh/soph 3,200, while Asher Saltzman ran a personal-best 55.86 in the frosh/soph 300 hurdles and Francisco Balcorta had a PR in the frosh/soph 800 (2:23.41).
“It was nice to see so many season- and personal-best marks, and I could not be happier for Lily Kreiger and Chuck Weathers for making the schools top-five all-time list in the discus,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “The team appears to be hitting stride at exactly the right time.”
The Paraclete frosh/soph boys finished 14th overall.
DeShaun Malone posted a personal-best 11.69 to finish seventh in the frosh/soph 100 for the Spirits, and he also took bronze in the 200 (24.14).
Malone was also a part of the frosh/soph 4x400 relay team with Edward Santiago, Jackson Johnston and Johnny Iabichella. They finished fourth (4:02.11).
Johnston also took fourth in the frosh/soph 400 (55.35), while Santiago was 20th in the frosh/soph 800 (2:27.21).
Iabichella was 26th in the frosh/soph 1,600 (5:29.77) and 13th in the 3,200 with a personal-best 11:46.65, while Elias Ledesma was 18th in the 3,200 (12:46.89) and 29th in the 1,600 (5:42.53).
Paraclete’s Mark Costa was 21st in the varsity 800 (2:19.61), while Aaron Adelantar finished 23rd (2:29.97) and Josh Medellin ran a personal-best 5:11.77 in the varsity 1,600 for 29th place.
Paraclete’s Andrew Garner finished 29th in the varsity discus (80-01) and threw a PR of 36-09 to finish 15th in the varsity shot put.
The Paraclete varsity 4x400 relay team — Adelantar, Isaiah Davila, Medellin and Costa — finished ninth (4:12.95).
The Spirits host a Gold Coast League cluster meet on Thursday at Antelope Valley College, while Desert Christian next competes at the Heritage League Finals on April 28 at Antelope Valley College.
