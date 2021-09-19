LANCASTER — It was an improbable play to cap off an unbelievable rally for the Lancaster football team on Friday night against Quartz Hill in the Golden League opener.
The Eagles’ comeback from a 27-point fourth-quarter deficit culminated in two successful passing plays to lead Lancaster to a 63-62 victory at Lancaster High School.
The Eagles were facing fourth-and 17 yards on the 40-yard line and sophomore quarterback Cedric SaMarion was nearly sacked on the play, but instead he launched a strike to junior Derrick Sterling in the end zone.
“Just don’t go down and get the ball out of my hands,” SaMarion said of his last touchdown throw. “Just put it into the air and let one of my playmakers come down with it.”
The touchdown pass with one minute and 52 seconds remaining in the game cut the Eagles’ deficit to one point, 62-61, after Quartz Hill took a 62-35 lead with 9:56 left in the fourth quarter.
“At the timeout, I told them ‘I want you to get there. Sprint out, but you are going to stop back and you’re going to hit your backside skinny post. It will be there,’” Lancaster coach Anthony Coleman said. “He avoided a couple of tackles in the backfield and launched a dime. I can’t call it anything other than that. That was a perfect throw.”
Lancaster did not hesitate to go for the win with a 2-point conversion after the touchdown.
“I told the guys when we got the ball back, ‘Look, we’re going for two to win this. There’s no overtime. We can’t stop their running game,’” Coleman said. “We’re going for the win. The original play I had called was a quarterback run, but then we got the false start, so we had to back up. I just went with some basic football. I said ‘I think my receiver is a little bit better than your DB.’ We’re going to play some basic street football, one-on-one.”
SaMarion completed a pass to sophomore Elijah Thompson for the successful 2-point conversion to give the Eagles a one-point lead.
“I knew it was one-on-one coverage and I trust all of my receivers in one-on-one coverage,” SaMarion said of the winning 2-point conversion. “I’ll throw that pass any day.
“We started off in the first quarter, we got off to a hot start and then we got cocky and it started to die down. We didn’t end off the first half very good, but came back in the second half and we put a 110 percent onto that field. We were just all willing to fight for it. We came into the second half disappointed. We just wanted to prove that it’s a new Lancaster. We’re not the old Lancaster that’s going to sit down and take it. We fought hard until the end.”
SaMarion threw four consecutive touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and finished with six touchdown passes and one rushing.
SaMarion completed 21-of-45 passes for 327 yards and rushed for 152 yards on 17 carries. He completed passes to six different receivers, five for at least 49 yards.
Sterling caught four passes for 81 yards and Thompson caught six passes for 76 yards.
After the Eagles took the lead, it was enough time for the Royals to try and mount a rally of their own.
Quartz Hill senior quarterback Chalin Crawford completed a 34-yard pass to senior Nicholas Williams on the first play of the Royals’ drive, putting Quartz Hill at the Eagles’ 25-yard line.
Although Quartz Hill advanced as far as the 20-yard line, the Royals would turn the ball over on downs on a sack by Lancaster junior Josh Rodgers.
“It was very nerveracking,” Coleman said of the final minutes of the game. “We had a blown assignment on one of the plays and that’s what gave them the big chunk to get down there. But those guys held strong, held firm. I know Quartz Hill was having trouble all night kicking PATs and field goals, so I figured that’s why they didn’t choose to try to go for the game-winner with a field goal. With fourth down, I just told my guys ‘This is it. One play. That’s all we got to win this football game.’”
The Eagles defense forced five turnovers, including a strip by sophomore Deven Hooper that was returned 48 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and two interceptions by Thompson.
Crawford passed for two touchdowns and 147 yards on 12-of-29 passing and rushed for 34 yards and two touchdowns.
The Royals were riding the running of junior Ashtin Dupleasis, who rushed for 354 yards and five touchdowns on 32 carries.
Quartz Hill scored 35 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 42-19 lead at halftime.
“It was a long game,” Coleman said. “Down 27 in the fourth with nine to go, wow It was tough, but I think this squad is a little bit different.
“I’ve got a few guys on the sideline who kept telling the guys ‘Keep your head up. We’re not out of this. Let’s keep our heads up.’ We just began to make plays. I think each play that we made gave those guys more and more confidence to believe that it could be done.”
A week after Lancaster snapped a 17-game losing streak with a 59-12 win at Vasquez High that was capped with an exuberant celebration, the Eagles’ snapped a 13-game Golden League losing streak, which also dated back to the 2018 season.
Lancaster marked its win against Quartz Hill with an even bigger celebration.
“It was a lot bigger. Last week we were just excited to finally win a game after a 17-game losing streak,” SaMarion said. “We came into this game nobody expected us to win. We were the only people that believed in ourselves and we came to show that more people need to believe in us.
“Lancaster has been a losing program for I don’t know how many years now and when we start winning games and winning games, our confidence is going to go through the roof. We’re going to show up for practice on Monday and we’re going to still be excited from this win and hopefully we’re going to work hard and beat Littlerock.”
Lancaster will host Littlerock for the Eagles’ homecoming game next week.
Paraclete 43, Redondo Union 13
LANCASTER — Paraclete quarterback Taaj Brown rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more in the Spirits’ 43-13 victory over visiting Redondo Union at Antelope Valley College on Friday.
Brown rushed for an 83-yard touchdown in the Spirits’ first possession of the game and helped put his team up 24-13 at halftime with a 1-yard score in the second quarter.
Brown also threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Treyshun Hurry in the first quarter and a 75-yard pass to Carlos Morales in the fourth quarter.
Paraclete’s Tyler Neal ran for a 17-yard score in the third quarter and Kai Brown picked up a 35-yard rushing touchdown to cap the Spirits’ scoring in the fourth quarter.
Paraclete kicker Richard Diaz knocked down a 34-yard field goal and was 4-for-6 on point-after attempts.
The Spirits’ defense held the Sea Hawks scoreless in the second half until a last-minute, 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Christian Hunt to Nate Stiveson.
Hunt also threw a touchdown pass to Sam Bosse for 13 yards and Ethan Maleman rushed for a 6-yard score.
Paraclete’s Toa Tu’uholoaki Jr. recovered a fumble during the game.
The Spirits are now 3-2 overall and will play host to Castaic at Antelope Valley College next Friday.
