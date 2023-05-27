 Skip to main content
Independent Professional Baseball | Pecos League | Train Robbers 18, Sound Breakers 15

Fans relish return of baseball

Sound Breakers fall to Train Robbers in home opener

LANCASTER — The crack of the bat, the cheers of the crowd and the presence of KaBoom marked the return of professional baseball to The Hangar on Friday night.

The Lancaster Sound Breakers of the independent Pecos League played their home opener against the Bakersfield Train Robbers, who won 18-15.

