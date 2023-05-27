Fans relish return of baseball

LANCASTER — The crack of the bat, the cheers of the crowd and the presence of KaBoom marked the return of professional baseball to The Hangar on Friday night.
The Lancaster Sound Breakers of the independent Pecos League played their home opener against the Bakersfield Train Robbers, who won 18-15.
There was a large number of JetHawks fans mixed in with the sizable crowd, wearing JetHawks hats, jerseys or shirts, while a few were wearing newly purchased Sound Breakers apparel, available at the entrance.
The crowd dwindled considerably as the temperature dipped and the game approached 3½ hours in the eighth inning.
“I’m happy baseball is back,” Lancaster resident Robin Andersen said. “I wish it was an affiliated team, but we’ll do with what we have right now. We’ll see. Hopeful it will be a fun group.
“It’s a chance to see some of my old friends out here again.”
Andersen, a Valley resident since 1985, was a season ticket holder for the JetHawks for 25 years and a booster club member of the team since it’s inception.
“It’s something for us to do that brings the community together,” Andersen said. “I’m hopeful that next season they will have more than games just Friday and Saturday. That’s convient, I guess for a lot of people, but it’s a lot of travel for the players. It will be interesting to see how that works out. I don’t know that much about this league. We’ll see.”
Valley resident Steve Juhasz, who was wearing a JetHawks’ Fourth of July hat, recognized several other long-time JetHawk fans.
Juhasz was known as Captain Steve with the ‘Yes’ sign at JetHawks’ games.
“It’s great,” Juhasz said. “Couldn’t wait for them. Everybody’s been dying for baseball to come back. They come to me, because they knew I was here all the time. ‘Are we ever going to get baseball back? I don’t know.’ Then this deal came up.
“Unfortunately, I don’t want to be negative, but this is the third time they said they were going to come here. It finally happened, so it’s exciting.”
Many of the traditions of minor league baseball were carried on, including KaBoom leading a seemingly endless stream of kids around the bases in the middle of the third inning.
There was a new addition for the Sound Breakers, Rowdy the Rooster led the Chicken Dance in the middle of the second inning.
The Sound Breakers scored seven runs in the second inning to take a 7-3 lead, on four hits and two Bakersfield errors.
Lancaster loaded the bases with no outs.
Lancaster starting pitcher AJ Chacon drove in a run on a misplayed ground ball, right fielder Michael Haith hit a two-run double, center fielder Luke Smith drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, catcher Nate Duarte hit a two-run double and left fielder Kyle Jenkins hit an RBI single.
The Sound Breakers feature several player who grew up and played high school baseball in the Valley, including starting shortstop Jacob Jablonski, a 2017 Paraclete High graduate, who just finished his first year of his Master’s program in communication at Chico State and is finished with his collegiate eligibility. He initially attended Arkansas State.
Friday’s game was Jablonski’s first with the team.
He hit the first home run at The Hangar for the Sound Breakers, a solo shot to right field in the third inning that gave Lancaster an 8-3 lead.
Bakersfield scored six runs in the top of the fourth to take a 9-8 lead, but the Sound Breakers scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, as Jablonski walked, stole second, reached third on an error and scored on a ground ball by Duarte, to tie the game at 9-9.
Bakersfield answered with five runs in the top of the sixth.
The Sound Breakers scored three runs on three Bakersfield errors in the seventh.
Duarte hit a two-run double in the eighth and scored on an RBI single by Jenkins, cutting the Train Robbers’ lead to 18-15.
Jacob’s father, Warren Jablonski, attended the game, the first professional game for his son.
Warren said some of the local players earned roster spots through the tryouts, while others were found through word-of-mouth or scouts.
“The coaches are connected through different colleges,” Warren Jablonski said “They said, ‘Where do you want to go? Where do you want to play? Do you have any more eligibility?’ Usually no more eligibility, because most of the kids are going off to play their summer ball, whether its in the Cap or Pacific Coast League, West Coast League or Alaska. A lot of those guys get sent on from their college programs. When they’re done with their eligibility, they have no where else to go.
“They go to the Frontier League, the Pioneer League or they do this league, to get a foot in the door. Scouts will come out and see them somewhere, hopefully pick them up to another level.”
Warren said the team made an effort to get local players.
“I think they made a push this year, because they’re coming back and they’re newer here,” Warren Jablonski said. “They did recruit all over.
“It’s a good opportunity to keep playing, keep their skills sharp for a possible draft.”
The MLB draft is July 9-11 in Seattle.
Despite a roster with some home-grown talent, Andersen was unfamiliar with the players.
“I have no clue, because there’s no roster up there,” Andersen said. “I don’t know who any of these guys are. I saw their picture on Facebook, but there wasn’t any names attached to them, so I don’t know any of them. That makes a difference to me, I like to get to know the players.”
The National Anthem was sung by the Palmdale High School Choir, which also sang the hymns of the five armed forces.
There was just one concession stand open, with a long line.
The concession stand does not feature the elaborate menu the JetHawks featured, but has the standard baseball fare of cheeseburgers ($11), hot dogs ($5), nachos ($7), peanuts ($4), churros ($4), beer ($5) and soda and water.
