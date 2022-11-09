APTOPIX Astros Parade Baseball

Associated Press

Houston Astros players celebrate during a victory parade for the World Series champions, Monday, in Houston. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-2 in the World Series.

 

 David J. Phillip

HOUSTON — An estimated crowd of more than 1 million fans celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade, which started at noon and lasted for a couple of hours, packed sidewalks with people as Astros players riding floats and buses waved at cheering fans.

