Familiar teammates

LANCASTER — Desert Christian long distance runner Brent Roetcisoender had some good incentive in signing to run cross country and track and field at NCAA Division III George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
After all, two of his friends and former Knights teammates — twin brothers David and Daniel Caddick — run for the Bruins.
“It’s going to be great,” Roetcisoender said about reuniting with his friends when he signed on April 11. “They’ve gotten a lot better, so I see that the coaching at George Fox is definitely going to make me better since it worked for them.”
Roetcisoender took a visit to the Christian university in December.
“I really like the community. It has a stellar cross country and track team,” he said. “On my visit, I got to hang out with the cross country team. I really enjoyed my experience.”
The weather, the team told Roetcisoender, was the worst it had been in practice, but the camaraderie of the team outweighed the chilly temperatures for him.
Roetcisoender, who said he found his talent for running at a local 5K event, earned academic scholarships as well as outside scholarships to attend George Fox. Division III programs do not offer athletic scholarships.
He plans on studying business management and joining the Air Force after earning his Bachelor’s Degree.
“My dream job is to become an Air Force pilot, but if that doesn’t work out, I’ll have a business degree,” he said. “I’ll either pursue starting my own business or I would like to work for Brooks, the shoe company, designing.”
Roetcisoender had a solid career at Desert Christian despite having his sophomore year of track and field cut off by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been the coach here for 17 years and Brent’s one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever coached,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “It certainly pays off. He’s a self motivator. For all those people out there hoping to get scholarships, it takes a lot of hard work and he epitomizes the best of them.
“It’s just well earned. … He’s given us four solid years of cross country and four solid years of track. Very happy coach.”
Roetcisoender said he is thankful to his parents, Kirk and Wanetta Roetcisoender, sister Kaitlin Roetcisoender and coach Visokey for helping him find a place to continue his athletic career.
“They’ve always supported me,” he said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”
