Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.