LANCASTER – Last year the Antelope Valley College football team had one of its best seasons in school history.
The Marauders finished with an 8-3 record and ended their season with a bowl game.
The only problem with that was a roadblock in the Mt. San Jacinto football team. The Eagles defeated AVC twice last season, once in the regular season and once in the bowl game, both at MSJC Stadium.
The Marauders waited almost an entire year to exact some much needed revenge.
Unfortunately, for AVC that year almost wasn’t worth the wait.
The Eagles racked up 483 yards of total offense and cruised to a 29-13 victory over the Marauders, Saturday night at Marauder Stadium.
AVC dropped to 0-2 following last week’s loss to College of the Canyons, the only other team to defeat the Marauders last season. MSJC evened its record to 1-1.
The Eagles scored on its opening possession of the game with a methodical 7-play drive (four passes, three rushes) which amassed 75 yards and ended with an 11-yard touchdown reception by Taylor Tosches from quarterback Robert Coleman. Coleman finished with 327 yards passing and three touchdowns.
“I think we need to take more shots offensively. The offense has been struggling and we definitely need to score more points to help the defense out,” AVC receiver Robinson Reece said. “It’s the little things that we need to fix. We put in a lot of hard work and I know we’re better than what we’re playing. It’s our mental errors, but once we get these things tweaked out, we’ll be back in a bowl game like last season.”
The Marauders struck right back with a 7-play drive of their own. Following Amir Bankhead’s 1-yard touchdown run, AVC had its first lead of the season, 7-6.
“I know we can play much better than we’re playing right now. Our defense has to help give our offense a boost,” AVC’s Cameren Carlisle said. “We can turn this thing around. We have the talent; we just have to do it. We have to get better.”
The Marauders’ defense kept the game close and only trailed 9-7 at halftime.
The Eagles came out on fire in the second half as they outscored AVC 14-0 in the third quarter, which included a 57-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Magee and another touchdown pass from Coleman to Emilio Valencia from six yards out. Those touchdowns gave MSJC a 23-7 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We’re off to a very slow start, but I know we can go 8-0 the rest of the way. It all starts in practice and in the film room,” AVC cornerback Dazhon Sanders said. “It’s very disappointing, but we can switch it up. This is a tough pill to swallow. We don’t look at these as losses, but lessons. We’ll come back better.”
The Marauders got a late touchdown pass from backup quarterback Warren Daryos to Reece from seven yards out, but it was too late as the Eagles were still in control.
The Marauders travel to Victorville next Saturday to face Victor Valley College (0-2).
