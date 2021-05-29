EL SEGUNDO — “Campeones!”
The field rang out with the celebrations from the players, coaches and parents as the Palmdale High School Falcons boys soccer team clinched the CIF Southern Section Division 4 finals over the Santa Monica High Vikings, making history with a 4-1 win on Friday.
“I’m just lost for words,” Palmdale Coach Christian Hernandez said. “Like I tell my boys, this is a dream come true and this is what you fight for, this is what you dream of — and it’s a dream that came true for us.”
Palmdale, which rose to a 15-0-4 record, had never gotten past the semifinals in its division.
“It’s incredible, it was a great experience,” said captain and goalkeeper Jesse Ramos. “From the moment we won the semifinals, we just made history. I told the guys after that game, you know, one more game to make even more history and put Palmdale on the map.”
The Falcons picked up a 3-0 lead early in the first half, with a masterful performance by Ramos and the defense to keep Palmdale in the game. And it was junior Jorge Solorzano who scored the first two goals in the 15th and 17th minutes on two free kicks.
“I was thinking, I gotta score this for my home town and for my team,” said Solorzano, who ended the game with a hat trick. “I’ve been training years for those shots and they come out when I need them to come out.”
A goal by senior Juan Carlos Lopez in the 29th minute cemented the lead and Santa Monica, which ended its season with a 10-7 record, responded two minutes later with its lone goal by senior Alejandro Lopez.
The second half was full of attacks by the physically bigger Vikings players, who constantly pressed on Ramos and the Falcons defense but were outmatched by Palmdale’s teamwork and ball-handling skills.
“You hear this a lot in sports, defense wins championships,” Coach Hernandez said. “Starting with Jesse (Ramos), if you really want to think about it, he only got scored on three times in this whole CIF run and it’s incredible, he’s a very experienced goalkeeper. We’ve also got a back line that’s experienced and I keep preaching that we’re going to be in every game because of that defense.”
As time ran down, play became more physical between the two teams, with a combined 6 yellow cards by the final whistle. Solorzano’s final goal in the 71st minute sealed the win.
“That final run was everything I trained for,” Solorzano said. “I gave it everything. I just had to score that one to finish off the game.”
After an emotional celebration with his team, the coach spoke to his players about the bonds they had formed throughout the year.
“You know, family is something that, once it comes together it’s hard to break,” Hernandez said. “With this team, a guy goes down then it’s the next man up mentality. We fight and the one thing this team always had is no egos — always supporting everyone from the last person on the bench to our starters, to our leaders, to our captains.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.