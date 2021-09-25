Falcons run past Antelopes

PALMDALE — The Palmdale football team showed the rust of not having played in two weeks during its belated Golden League opener Friday night against Antelope Valley.
Some Falcons had not played in 21 days and it was a apparent during a scoreless first quarter.
But once Palmdale began clicking, the Falcons rolled to a 34-0 victory over Antelope Valley at Palmdale High School.
The Palmdale offense scored five touchdowns and finished with 283 total yards, while the Palmdale defense posted a shutout and forced three turnovers.
“I feel we played good for almost having to cancel, but I feel like we could have played way better,” Palmdale senior Kadin Newton said. “We have to clean up a lot of things.”
The Falcons turned the ball over on their first possession and turned it over on downs on the second possesion.
Palmdale capitalized on its third drive, early in the second quarter, when senior Anthony Woods scored on a 10-yard run with nine minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the second.
Woods rushed for 133 yards on 11 carries, as the Falcons combined for 203 yards on 26 carries.
The Palmdale defense then stopped AV on fourth-and-goal from the 9-yard line, as Palmdale sophomore Kevin Lane got the first of two sacks by the Palmdale defense.
The Falcons scored again on their fifth possession, as Newton completed his only pass of the night, an 80-yard touchdown pass to senior Kylen Gibson for a 12-0 halftime lead.
The Falcons outgained the Antelopes in total offense in the first half, 162-63.
Although Palmdale was forced to punt on its opening possession of the second half, the defense forced a turnover on AV’s first possession of the second half.
A sack by Woods caused a fumble, that was recovered by Lane.
The Falcons capitalized on the turnover, as junior Damario Jackson scored on a 10-yard run on the third play. Jackson rushed for 58 yards on six carries.
Woods scored on a 22-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Palmdale a 26-0 lead. Two personal foul penalties after the score were assessed on the kickoff.
Palmdale was flagged 13 times for 135 yards, while AV was penalized 12 times for 115 yards.
Palmdale senior Khamani Newton capped the scoring for the Falcons with a 1-yard run with 8:20 remaining.
Antelope Valley senior defensive tackle AJ Watson had a sack, recovered a fumble and had a sack on a 2-point conversion.
Antelope Valley was held to 96 total yards.
Antelope Valley sophomore Montae Walker rushed for 50 yards on 22 carries, as the Antelopes rushed for 85 yards on 42 carries.
AV senior quarterback Kymari Mays completed 2-of-10 passes for 11 yards.
Palmdale had its Golden League opener at Knight canceled last week, while Antelope Valley defeated Eastside 15-0 in its league opener.
Palmdale, which went 3-2 during the abbreviated spring season, defeated AV 34-7 on April 2.
