 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Football | Golden League: Palmdale 33, Quartz Hill 30

Falcons rally to victory

  • 0

QUARTZ HILL — The Golden League football opener on Thursday night felt more like a late season battle for the league title.

Palmdale and Quartz Hill traded the lead three times in the fourth quarter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.