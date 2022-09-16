Falcons rally to victory

QUARTZ HILL — The Golden League football opener on Thursday night felt more like a late season battle for the league title.
Palmdale and Quartz Hill traded the lead three times in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons took the lead for good on a touchdown with seven minutes remaining for a 33-30 victory at Quartz Hill High School.
“It feels amazing,” Palmdale senior quarterback Roman Mercado said. “Coming off of a hard loss, this will really boost morale.
“We learned how to stop their defense. As soon as we started stopping their defense, we got it done on offense.”
Palmdale (2-2, 1-0) outscored Quartz Hill (0-4, 0-1) 18-7 in the second half, after the Royals led 23-15 at halftime.
“The first half, we were making a lot of mistakes, defensively. We weren’t getting after it,” Palmdale coach Anthony Coleman said. “They caught us out of alignment a few times. Went in at halftime and made a few adjustments and we began to get stops. That’s what got the momentum back for us.”
The Palmdale defense stopped Quartz Hill on the opening drive of the second half.
The Palmdale offense scored on its opening possession in the third quarter, as senior Amir Bastine scored on a 15-yard run to cap a 70-yard drive, cutting the Royals’ lead to 23-21.
The Falcons took a 27-23 lead with a touchdown on their next possession, as junior Clifton Chalk caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mercado.
“Our guys just dug deep,” Coleman said. “Found what we needed offensively and defensively. We started moving the ball. (Senior Damario Jackson) is electrifying. That guy, I mean he can battle his way out of a phone booth.
“We made the quarterback change to Roman Mercado and he stepped up big for us running the football.”
The Royals answered on the ensuing possession, as senior wide receiver Oliver Weese caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Derrick Gordon, giving Quartz Hill a 30-27 lead with 10 minutes and 14 seconds remaining.
“We played our hearts out,” Quartz Hill coach Russell Gordon said. “We had a really good first half. Second half, we struggled a little bit. But I was very proud of the kids, the effort, but we didn’t get the results that we wanted.
“Very proud of my guys. Couldn’t be any more proud of them. I thought they represented the high school, the district and, more importantly, themselves very well tonight.”
The Falcons answered on the following possession with a seven-play, 75-yard drive, with Bastine scoring on a 2-yard run with seven minutes remaining.
“We’re going to think going into next week that we’re always going to win,” Mercado said. “That we only will win.”
Quartz Hill outgained Palmdale in total offense 341-289, but the Palmdale defense held the Royals to 113 yards in the second half.
“They made a couple of adjustments,” Russell Gordon said. “We made a couple of adjustments back. It was just good football, back and forth.
“We limited seven in the first half. In the second half, he got to touch the ball a little bit and it hurt us.”
Mercado completed 4-of-6 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 28 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. Tight end David Harper caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Jackson rushed for 72 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 63 yards.
Bastine rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries and caught three passes for 48 yards.
Quartz Hill put together a scoring drive in the final minute of the first half to take a 23-15 lead.
The Royals got the ball with 57 seconds remaining at the 47-yard line, set up by a 40-yard kickoff return by senior London Mitchell.
Quartz Hill senior Ashtin Dupleasis capped the 10-play, 53-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run as time expired in the second quarter.
Dupleasis finished with 106 yards rushing on 17 carries, but had two yards on five carries in the second half.
Quartz Hill senior quarterback Logan Hinton scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter.
Quartz Hill senior Daste Lee scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.
The Royals were hurt by penalties, as they were flagged 18 times for 195 yards, in one instance negating a Quartz Hill interception and extending a Palmdale drive that eventually ended in a Falcons’ touchdown.
Palmdale committed three penalties for 25 yards.
Palmdale won the meeting last year, with a 63-20 victory in the regular-season finale.
Quartz Hill bounced back to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 title, beating Compton 43-8.
Palmdale advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 semifinals, losing to eventual champion Northview, 28-14.
Quartz Hill defeated Palmdale 13-8 in the 2021 spring season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.