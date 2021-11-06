Falcons rally to defeat West

PALMDALE — The Palmdale football team didn’t have a great start to the game Friday night in its playoff opener, but the Falcons made up for it in the second half.
Palmdale scored on the opening play of the second half to take its first lead of the game and pulled away for a 38-29 win over West Torrance in a CIF-Southern Section Division 10 first-round playoff game at Palmdale High School.
Palmdale will face Covina in the quarterfinals next Friday. Covina defeated Laguna Hills 47-7 in the first round on Friday.
The go-ahead touchdown was a 66-yard run by senior Anthony Woods, one of five touchdowns by the running back, who rushed for 322 yards on 35 carries.
“I feel great,” Woods said. “I feel like that was just the start. We’ve got more to improve on. We can go win this.
“We started off slow, but we turned it on in the second half.”
Woods said the key in the second half was execution and playing as a team.
Palmdale coach Eric Nickols initially thought the school record was 318, but an assistant coach believes it is 356.
“So he’s close to it. We’ll go back and go through it and make it official,” Nickols said. “Either way 322 is a hell of a game for a first-round playoff game. He ran hard. Our O-line did a hell of a job. We had some issues there early with our O-line and they’re coming around really well and starting to gel and we’re locking in up front.”
Palmdale (7-3) trailed 22-18 at halftime, as Woods rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the first half.
Woods scored again late in the third quarter, on a 17-yard run to give the Falcons a 32-22 lead.
“We’re kind of getting our own identity that we’re going to feed one and work off of that,” Nickols said.
The Palmdale offense was able to score because the defense gave the Falcons favorable field position, as junior defensive end Kevin Lane recovered a West Torrance fumble, the only turnover of the game by the Warriors, at their own 27-yard line.
West (4-7) scored on a 29-yard pass play in the final minute of the third quarter to cut Palmdale’s lead to 32-29.
West drove deep into Palmdale territory midway through the fourth quarter, but the drive stalled and West senior Austin Jones missed a potential game-tying 40-yard field goal wide left with five minutes and eight seconds remaining.
Woods sealed the victory with a 63-yard touchdown run with 2:15 remaining.
Palmdale finished with 476 yards in total offense, while West finished with 220 total yards.
“We came out, I don’t know if it was flat or first-round jitters or what, we didn’t have our regular kicker and the kick wasn’t where we were expecting it,” Nickols said. “Our coverage down there wasn’t right. We blew it and we started down 8-0. We gave up two more touchdowns. We were down 22-18 at half and we talked about it. ‘Hey, we’re right there.’ We came out in the second half and said what we wanted to do was get on the board, score and take the lead and not look back. We scored again. We thought we were going to open it up.
“We had a couple of miscues there. Hats off to them. They’ve got some boys over there that play hard. We’re happy to move forward.”
The Falcons had a disastrous start to the game.
West junior Kyle Cascalenda returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Warriors immediate momentum in the game.
Palmdale then fumbled and turned over the ball on its first play from scrimmage, with Cascalenda recovering the ball.
The Palmdale defense was able to stop West on the ensuing drive.
The Palmdale offense capitalized in its second possession.
Palmdale junior running back Damario Jackson scored on a 5-yard run to cap an 11-play, 69-yard drive.
West was able to answer on the following drive.
West senior quarterback Ronan Taylor threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to senior Noah Meyer to give the Warriors a 15-6 lead.
West carried that momentum into its third possession.
Taylor scored on a 29-yard run, with the Warriors providing him with a wide open right side, and taking a 22-6 lead.
The Falcons responded with an 11-play, 61-yard scoring drive, as Woods scored on a 1-yard run.
Senior quarterback Kadin Newton kept the drive alive by throwing a 26-yard pass to senior Khamani Newton on fourth-and nine at the 34-yard line.
After the Palmdale defense forced the Warriors to punt, Palmdale put together a 12-play, 72-yard scoring drive.
Woods capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Falcons were able to overcome a holding penalty that nullified a 43-yard touchdown pass from Kadin Newton to Jackson.
Woods led the Falcons with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries in the first half, as the Falcons amassed 238 yards in total offense in the first half, while holding West to 130 yards.
Palmdale finished second in the Golden League, but is the No. 2 seed in Division 10.
The Falcons won two straight games to end the regular season, after losing to Golden League champion Highland, 20-14 on Oct. 15.
Palmdale advanced to the semifinals in Division 8 the last time there was a postseason, in 2019.
The Falcons won the Golden League title in 2019, finishing undefeated in league and 11-2 overall.
Palmdale lost to Santa Barbara in the semifinals.
West Torrance lost in the first round of the Division 9 playoffs in 2018, the last time the Warriors made the postseason.
West Torrance finished third in the Pioneer League this season.
The Warriors lost two of their last three games, losing to the top two teams in their league.
