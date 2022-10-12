Falcons outlast ’Lopes

LANCASTER — Palmdale coach Briana Garcia knew her team was capable of playing at a higher level and, on Tuesday night, the Falcons did.
Palmdale won the first two sets in a Golden League match at Antelope Valley High and held on for a four-set victory, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18.
The Falcons (7-10, 6-8) are in sole possession of fifth place in league with one match remaining in the regular season, on Thursday, while Antelope Valley falls to 7-22 overall and 3-10 in league.
“Amazed,” Garcia said of her team’s play. “Very excited. This is how I knew they should have been playing since the beginning of the season. I know it’s late, but hey, it’s better late than never.
“I think they finally realized what their positions are and what they need to do on that court. Once they stick to that and they executed the way they did tonight, they can do a lot.”
The two teams exchanged the lead five times early in the opening set. Antelope Valley built a three-point lead, 13-10, on an ace by senior Nyla Ceniceros, but Palmdale responded and took a 14-13 lead on a kill by senior Omega Smith.
The Falcons did not relinquish the lead and secured the set on a kill by senior Valentine Trujillo.
“I think we had a few mistakes, but overall we pushed through the whole time and completed the job we needed to,” Trujillo said. “It feels really nice to win and see the team come together and have fun as we play.”
Trujillo had three aces and a kill in the first set, Destiny Cruz had two aces and a kill and sophomore Keiera Smoot had two kills and a block.
Antelope Valley answered with a 5-0 run to start the second set, getting two aces by senior Breanna Alcazar.
Palmdale responded with a 7-0 run, taking a 7-5 lead, on four aces by Trujillo.
The set was tied twice before the Falcons took a 9-8 lead on a kill by Smoot and never trailed again in the set.
Smoot finished the set with two kills and an ace, Smith had two blocks and a kill, Cruz had two kills, senior Ximena Jimenez had a block and an ace and junior Kailey Tenuta had an ace.
“It’s better than great,” Garcia said. “I want the best for my kids and just seeing them do that, it makes me happy because they’re happy. Once they realize how good they are and how much they’re needed on that court, I think the world of volleyball opens up for them, in a way that they never thought it could.”
Although Palmdale jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead to start the third set, Antelope Valley answered with a 5-3 run.
After the Falcons took a 6-5 lead on the first of three straight aces by Trujillo, Palmdale built a five-point lead, 14-9.
Antelope Valley rallied to tie the set at 17-17 on an ace by Ceniceros.
There were five more ties before the Antelopes took a 24-23 lead and secured the win with a block by Alcazar.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Antelope Valley coach Edward Campbell II said. “The whole season we’ve made strides from where we were last year to where we are this year.”
Campbell said the Antelopes returned all of its varsity players from last season.
“It will be tough to graduate the eight kids who have been the building blocks of what I’ve been trying to make a stable program over here,” Campbell said.
The Antelopes held a ceremony for its eight seniors — Jasmine Rocha Ureno, Alcazar, Jayla Patterson, Kaitlyn Franco, Melanie Cervantes, Annalaine Garcia, Leslie Godinez and Ceniceros — before the match.
Palmdale retook the momentum by jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead to start the fourth set.
Antelope Valley tied the set at 6-6 on an ace by Ureno, but Palmdale never trailed after taking a 7-6 lead.
Trujillo had three kills and three aces in the fourth set, Smith had two blocks and a kill and Cruz had one kill.
“Overall, I think we still need to learn how to work as a team, but we’ve improved so much from before to now,” said Trujillo, a second-year varsity player. “I think we’ve improved on passing and our hitting.”
Palmdale will hold its senior night, for its six seniors, on Thursday in a regular-season finale against Highland at Palmdale High School.
Antelope Valley will play at Lancaster High on Thursday on the Eagles’ Senior Night. It will be the fourth time AV has played Lancaster this season. The two played each other twice during the Lancaster Tournament.
Campbell said he had left the program, but returned.
“Knowing that we had a lot of potential, so I’m glad I did,” Campbell said of his return. “I’m glad I came back to coach the group of seniors this year and hopefully this is something we can continue to do, get our kids involved in club and working and getting better. Maybe other moments will go our way.
“We were one game out of fifth place today.”
Campbell said it is his seventh year with the program in 12 years, serving as varsity coach four different times.
He said the program is in a good position with five players returning from their core group and a good group of junior varsity players coming up.
“For a school like AV that’s been prodominantly basketball, it’s tough,” Campbell said. “But these kids stepped up this year. They had their goals. We didn’t reach our goals, but I think we’ve grown as a family this year. That’s what I always like to see out of the programs I’m involved with. Allow them to come back and feel like this is a home to them.”
