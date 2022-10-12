 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Palmdale 3, Antelope Valley 1

Falcons outlast ’Lopes

Palmdale plays tough in four-set victory

  • 0

LANCASTER — Palmdale coach Briana Garcia knew her team was capable of playing at a higher level and, on Tuesday night, the Falcons did.

Palmdale won the first two sets in a Golden League match at Antelope Valley High and held on for a four-set victory, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.