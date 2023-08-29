Falcons let flags fly

PALMDALE — Players on the Palmdale girls flag football team come from diverse athletic backgrounds and were recruited to the brand-new team through a variety of ways.
There are girls on the team that have played soccer, basketball, tennis, track, swimming, volleyball and cross country.
Palmdale coach Ronald Drummer printed a flyer inviting players to try out for the team and posted it all over campus. Drummer also went to student orientations at the beginning of the year to recruit players.
Most of the players have one thing in common: they were not football fans prior to joining the newest high school sport.
“Maybe at the end of the season, they might be,” Drummer said.
The Falcons won their first game on Wednesday night, beating Westminster 18-0 at Palmdale High School. Palmdale lost the following day, 7-0, to Mayfair, on Thursday.
“Honestly, it looks really interesting,” Palmdale senior Ximena Jimenez said. “Seeing the guys play, it looks really interesting and fun to play. That’s what interested me.”
Jimenez said she wasn’t a football fan prior to joining the team.
“I was more of a cheer girl, but when I saw a little game, ‘Oh, I have to play this sport,’” said Jimenez, who had an interception and two catches on offense in the opener. “I played powder puff last year. When I heard there was going to be a thing next year, I was like ‘Oh, I’m doing this.’ I wanted to do something new.”
The new sport has sprung up at eight other schools in the Antelope Valley, all of the Golden League schools have a flag football team, as well as Vasquez High.
Palmdale turned to a coach experienced in football at Palmdale High to take over the new team.
Drummer has been a coach for the Palmdale football team for two years, coaching varsity defensive backs and defense for junior varsity.
Drummer said he was hired when varsity football coach Anthony Coleman took over the program. Coleman coached Drummer when he was a senior at Eastside High School in 2009. He also coached the sprinters on the track team last year and coached youth football prior to his coaching at Palmdale High.
Drummer said they started with the basics and have moved on to more advanced lessons.
“That was weeks ago, we’re kind of past the basics now,” Drummer said. “We’re kind of getting into more technical things. Different girls learn differently. The main thing about flag football is everybody needs to learn how to catch. Learn how to catch first. Once they learn that, everything else will come into play. Lining up should be easy.
“They told me to treat it like the boys, so that’s what I’m doing. We’re doing a weight program here. We’re out here first and then we do weights everyday. We do fields and then an hour of weights. They’re a lot different, because the boys have been playing since youth. The girls, they just started, so it’s a little more difficult. They’re coachable.”
A few football players dumped water on Drummer after the game on Wednesday to celebrate the victory.
The job started with having to recruit players to the new team.
“We had a flyer,” Drummer said. “We put a flyer out around campus. We put in the weight room. We put it in the locker room. The lunch area. We put them everywhere. After that, it was word of mouth. After that, we went to orientations. There (were) two orientations. That’s when we got a few girls. We got a few other girls that just randomly came out.”
For several players, joining the team was about trying something new.
“It’s a new sport. I’m interested,” Palmdale senior quarterback Molly Diaz said. “It seemed like a cool experience.
“It’s definitely different from other sports — I’ve never experienced anything like this. It’s all new rules, everything. ‘No run zone, what do you mean by that? What do the green (cones) do?’ It kind of sucks that this is my first and last year.”
Diaz has played one year of basketball and one year of tennis at Palmdale High.
Diaz said she didn’t consider herself a big football fan, but she does follow the San Francisco 49ers because her family does and she has family in San Francisco.
“I follow the 49ers, but nothing too crazy,” said Diaz, who completed 8-of-15 passes in the opener for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Angelique Villanueva and junior April Munoz, who have both played on the Palmdale soccer squad, wanted to try something new and were not football fans prior to joining the team.
“I was just looking for something to help with my original sport soccer, so I just have to come out and try something new,” Villanueva said. “This is my last year. Something that I just haven’t done before. It’s my last year, so I wanted to try something different.”
Villanueva will play her third year of soccer at Palmdale High, since she didn’t play during the COVID season.
She rushed for 46 yards on six carries in the opener and caught two passes for 20 yards.
“I learned to understand the game way more,” Villanueva said. “Like whenever I watched football games, I would never understand, but now that I play this, everything has come to an understanding.”
Munoz has played soccer for two years at Palmdale High.
“I wanted something new and catching always sounds fun,” Munoz said. “I play a different sport. I play soccer. Flag football seems like something fun and I want to try something new to put myself out there.
“It’s been good. It’s been fun. It’s been different, but I like that they help us learn how to do it, so now I feel better. It would have been nice to have it sooner, since I could have at least played it a couple more years. I’m only able to play it two years.”
Munoz, safety and wide receiver, had three interceptions in the opener and broke up another pass.
“It’s been good. There’s been a lot of improvement from when we first came out,” Munoz said. “It’s just fun.
“It was intimidating at first, because we weren’t as good. But now we’re all working together and becoming better.”
Jimenez has been on the swim team for three years.
“Everyone should play this sport. It’s so much fun,” said Jimenez, who plays on both offense and defense, including quarterback. “It helps you be fit and have lots of new friends. It’s a really fun sport.
“I love it. It’s such a fun sport. It’s my last year, it kind of makes me sad to think about it, that I won’t be playing next year.”
Palmdale plays at Norte Vista on Tuesday and will host Quartz Hill on Sept. 11 in the Golden League opener.
“Being a new sport, it’s like a trial year,” Drummer said. “There are going to be a lot of ups and downs in the season. We’ve got a lot of support from the facility. At this school, the facility support is heavy.
“Hopefully everyone increases so we can get playoffs next year. CIF says we have to have 20 percent for us to go to playoffs next year. This year we can’t go to playoffs. All we can do is get ranked in California.”
