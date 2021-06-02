LANCASTER — Even though the Palmdale boys soccer team had a one goal advantage at halftime, the Falcons weren’t happy with their energy level or performance in the first half of Tuesday’s CIF Southern California Regional Championship First-Round match.
Palmdale was pleased with the three goals in the second half and a 4-0 victory over Fowler at Antelope Valley College.
Palmdale (15-0-4) is the No. 1 seed in the So Cal Regionals based on the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship it won at Santa Monica on Friday by a 4-1 score.
Palmdale will play the winner of Rancho Buena Vista, a 2-1 winner over Baldwin Park, in the regional semifinals on Thursday at Antelope Valley College at 4 p.m. The winner of that advances to the regional championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“I think we started off slow. We didn’t have the energy,” Palmdale senior Juan Lopez said. “We were tired. We were not ready for this game. But as the game went on, the second half we woke up after coach talked to us and told us our mistakes. We came here for a reason. We’re representing the AV and we’re not in this alone.
“You finish on Friday and we play already on Tuesday. After only one practice. We were tired. We were exhausted. Our legs, our energy wasn’t there. We managed to wake up and play as a team.”
Lopez scored in the 32nd minute to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Lopez had a breakaway, split two defenders and scored on a shot from 10 yards out to the far post, past a diving Fowler keeper.
The Falcons had a few opportunities in the first half, but also saw the Redcats (16-4), the newly crowned CIF-Central Section Division 5 champions, maintain possession for a good portion of the opening half.
Palmdale senior goalie Jesse Ramos had the shutout for the Falcons.
The difference between the two halves was immediate, as the Falcons scored in the opening minute of the second half.
Palmdale junior Jorge Solorzano scored in the opening minute and would add another goal 13 minutes later from 30 yards out to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead.
“I feel like at first we were a little rusty,” Solorzano said. “We were just getting back to our rhythm. We were like asleep. We felt weak, but the second half we were more motivated. Halftime we got to talk about what we were doing wrong. At the end, we scored goals.”
Solorzano said it was a bit of an adjustment winning their first championship on Friday and turning around a few days later to play in another tournament.
“Like coach said, we made history, but it’s a new tournament,” Solorzano said. “So we’ve got to keep winning, try to make a new statement and bring it back home to Palmdale.
“It’s a little different. It feels like it’s over, but there’s still more stuff to go ahead and try to bring it back.”
Fowler changed goalies after Palmdale’s third goal and the Falcons immediately struck again.
Lopez scored his second goal on a shot from 30 yards out, hitting the left corner of the goal past a diving keeper.
“As far as soccer goes, it wasn’t our best soccer,” Palmdale coach Christian Hernandez said. “You did the most important thing and that’s scoring goals. We really can’t be mad at that. We are a scoring team. Pretty important and fortunate that those went in, but pretty good goals.
“It’s a crazy turnaround, but this team has been through a lot and they’ve showed me a lot. I know that they can do it. Like I said, a crazy turnaround, but I know we’re ready for it. We’re put on a path in front of us that’s really not easy to do, but the boys wanted it and I could see it.”
Hernandez said he believed a few different factors helped in the improvement in the second half.
“I think the wind helped out a bit and just talking to the guys, they really came out with no energy, I felt,” Hernandez said. “They picked up the energy a little bit and you could see what happens when they pick up the energy. Scored two quick goals and that’s what we wanted the second half.
“Everything was playing a factor: the heat, heavy legs. Like I said, it’s a crazy turnaround. Some of these boys haven’t come off the field for I don’t know how many games and counting. Heavy minutes, crazy weather, traveling. At the end of the day, I think this team still fights and they seem to put goals away when wed most need them and that’s a blessing to have.”
It was by far the hottest day of the season so far, for a sport that does not typically play during the summer. The artificial field at Antelope Valley College, on which the Falcons will play again on Thursday, absorbs the heat, making it even hotter.
