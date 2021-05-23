PALMDALE — The Palmdale High School boys soccer team is headed to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 finals after a 2-0 win in the semifinals on Saturday over the Nogales High School Nobles, who never got the momentum going to truly challenge the Falcons.
Palmdale’s Brian Trujillo scored both goals for the team, giving them the lead in the 21st minute and solidifying the win in the 57th minute.
“You want to start the game on a good note and scoring first gives us the good momentum and energy that we need to have as a team,” said Palmdale Coach Christian Hernandez. “We were preaching all week long that we need to come out here and score first and I think we stuck to the game plan.”
The game, which at times got very physical, started off with a quick succession of yellow cards in the 3rd and 7th minute against Palmdale. But as the teams settled in, Nogales found its attacks thwarted time and again by Palmdale’s defense.
After that, the game was firmly in the Falcons’ control, as they took shot after shot and passed the ball through holes in the Nobles’ defense. Palmdale’s Jorge Solorzano took the first shot on the Nogales goal in the 7th minute and the attack did not let up after that.
In the 11th minute, a shot by Palmdale’s Juan Carlos Lopez was blocked by the Nogales keeper, shortly followed by a cross from Lopez to Edgar Rios that went just wide, followed less than a minute later by a Palmdale corner kick that missed the goal by inches.
Nogales intensified play after going down a goal, with a series of shots on goal starting in the 25th minute. But all of them fell short, stopped by Palmdale’s defense and keeper Jesse Ramos, who made several clutch saves.
The second half was much more intense, with Nogales getting a handful of yellow cards and even a red card late in the game as Palmdale continued its relentless attack.
“It’s a good feeling to score a brace right here at home especially in the semifinals and now we’re headed to the finals,” said Trujillo, a senior.
Palmdale, which only made it to the quarterfinals last year and hadn’t seen the semifinals since 2013, will face Santa Monica High School in the final, after its 3-2 win over Arroyo Valley in the other semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.