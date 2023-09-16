Falcons hold off Royals in GL opener

PALMDALE — The Golden League opener between the Palmdale and Quartz Hill football teams on Friday night had the intensity of a late-season game with the league title on the line.
Ultimately, Palmdale played championship-caliber defense, stopping the Quartz Hill offense on the final play of the game.
Palmdale rallied from a second-quarter deficit and held on for a 21-13 victory over Quartz Hill at Palmdale High School.
It was the first win of the season for Palmdale (1-3, 1-0), which lost its three non-league games, while Quartz Hill falls to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league.
“We played amazing,” Palmdale senior Anthony Cacao said. “It’s been a tough three weeks, getting our butts whooped by these good teams, but that prepared us for this game here. It was a great team win. Good team practice this whole week preparing for Quartz Hill and now on to the next one. We’re trying to win this Golden League.”
Quart Hill threatened with three long drives into Palmdale territory in the second half, but were denied each time.
“Our defense, we challenged them this week,” Palmdale coach Anthony Coleman said. “Challenged them. We said ‘We have two jobs to do. We’ve got to stop their run and we have to contain No. 5.’ I think we did a good job of that.”
The deepest drive for the Royals came on the final drive of the game, as Quartz Hill got the ball on its own 3-yard line with three minutes and 15 seconds remaining.
A 27-yard completion from Quartz Hill sophomore quarterback Brody Larey to junior Daryl Lawrence III put the Royals at the Palmdale 8-yard line with 2.5 seconds remaining in the game.
Palmdale junior linebacker Shehab Muhammad sacked Larey to clinch the victory and set off a celebration by the Palmdale football players, coaches and fans, as the Palmdale players ran throughout the field in joy.
“It’s hats off to our players,” Coleman said. “This is all on them. These guys worked hard this week in practice. They were focused, hungry and it showed out here on the field.”
The Falcons immediately seized momentum at the start of the second half, as Quartz Hill failed to cover the ball on the kickoff and it was recovered by Cacao at the 18-yard line.
Palmdale capitalized on the third play, with senior Buck Horne throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to a wide open senior Aaron Youngblood in the end zone.
“Mainly brotherhood,” Cacao said of the win. “These past three weeks we haven’t been clicking and this week we knew it was special. We always thought Quartz Hill was a team we were going to have to beat to get into the playoffs. Work hard and just put on our construction helmets and just get out here and get a W.”
Palmdale punted from midfield on its only other two possessions in the second half.
Palmdale junior quarterback Joseph Mason completed 13-of-19 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for a team-high 41 yards on 15 carries.
The Falcons had a combined 22 carries for 53 yards by five different running backs.
Seven different Palmdale receivers caught passes. Senior Clifton Chalk caught three passes for 22 yards, Lenaris caught two for 29 yards, Cacao had two catches for 49 yards and junior Benjamin Cisneros caught three passes for 28 yards.
Quartz Hill outgained Palmdale in total yards 370 to 237.
Quartz Hill sophomore quarterback Dylan Marchant completed 6-of-9 passes for 73 yards, mostly in the first half, while sophomore Brody Larey completed 7-of-12 passes for 121 yards, giving the Royals 194 yards in passing.
Quartz Hill junior Adonyss Currie caught six passes for 67 yards, junior Jaden Graham caught two passes for 47 yards and Lawrence III caught two passes for 39 yards.
Graham also rushed for a game-high 129 yards on 24 carries, as the Royals had 176 yards rushing on a combined 36 carries. Senior Cade Litchko rushed for 36 yards on eight carries.
After a scoreless first quarter, the fireworks started in the second.
Quartz Hill scored first, capping a 13-play, 87-yard drive that started in the first quarter with a 29-yard field goal by senior Jeffrey Kavanagh with nine minutes and 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Royals carried the momentum into the next drive on defense.
The Palmdale offense was driven back to its own 4-yard line.
Quartz Hill defensive back Currie intercepted a pass thrown under pressure from the end zone at the 20-yard line and returned it for a touchdown and a 10-0 Quartz Hill lead with 8:12 remaining.
“The only thing that this means is they don’t have a chance to go undefeated in league,” Quartz Hill coach Russell Gordon said. “League is still wide open. Last year, we started off with the same thing and we bounced back. We’re young. We’ve got some mistakes to fix. We’ve got to play more disciplined. We’ll bounce back.
“The last two games we lost by a total of nine points. One in overtime. I think we just got to regroup. We’ve got to look at some things and make some adjustments.”
Palmdale was able to answer on its ensuing possession.
Palmdale junior quarterback Joseph Mason completed a 45-yard pass to senior Anthony Cacao to put the Falcons at the 29-yard line.
Mason wasted no time, throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior James Lenaris, putting the Falcons on the board with 7:01 remaining.
Both teams were forced to punt on their next possession.
The Quartz Hill offense looked as though it would strike on its third possession of the second quarter, as the Royals started with the ball at the 33-yard line.
The Palmdale defense struck on the third play, though, as Cacao intercepted a Quartz Hill pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown and a 14-10 Palmdale lead with 12 seconds remaining.
“I’m pretty pleased with how the guys bounced back this week,” Coleman said. “We had a tough first three weeks playing some heavy competition. I think the guys just came together this week. We eliminated a lot of our mistakes. I think we had one turnover. It was a pick six, of all things. We battled back from that. The first three weeks we kind of folded when things didn’t go our way, but our guys kept on fighting and fighting and fighting.”
It was enough time for Quartz Hill to add one more score.
Quartz Hill sophomore Jayden Brown returned the kickoff 48-yards to the 27-yard line and Kavanagh kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, narrowing Palmdale’s lead to 14-13.
“Too many mistakes at key moments,” Gordon said. “They played their heart out.”
Palmdale has defeated Quartz Hill three consecutive seasons, including a 33-30 win to open league play last year. Quartz Hill beat Palmdale 13-8 in 2020.
Palmdale will play at Knight High on Friday, when Quartz Hill plays at Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.